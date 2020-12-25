The San Francisco 49ers placed quarterback Nick Mullens and running back Raheem Mostert on injured reserve Friday, ending their seasons.

Mullens injured his right elbow and Mostert aggravated his sprained right ankle last Sunday in the Niners' 41-33 loss at Dallas.

Mullens, 25, appeared in 10 games (eight starts) and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was 2-6 as a starter.

Mostert, 28, made eight starts and rushed for 521 yards and two touchdowns. He added 16 receptions for 156 yards and one score.

The 49ers (5-9), who have been eliminated from the playoff picture, face the Arizona Cardinals (8-6) on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.