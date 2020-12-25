The San Francisco 49ers placed quarterback Nick Mullens and running back Raheem Mostert on injured reserve Friday, ending their seasons.
Mullens injured his right elbow and Mostert aggravated his sprained right ankle last Sunday in the Niners' 41-33 loss at Dallas.
Mullens, 25, appeared in 10 games (eight starts) and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was 2-6 as a starter.
Mostert, 28, made eight starts and rushed for 521 yards and two touchdowns. He added 16 receptions for 156 yards and one score.
The 49ers (5-9), who have been eliminated from the playoff picture, face the Arizona Cardinals (8-6) on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
--Field Level Media
