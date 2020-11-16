San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
It is uncertain whether Armstead tested positive or was potentially exposed to a player or member of the team's personnel in quarantine.
The 49ers (4-6) lost to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and enter their bye this week in last place in the NFC West.
San Francisco's next game is Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Armstead, who turned 27 on Sunday, has 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.
