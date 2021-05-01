The San Francisco 49ers exercised the fifth-year option on right tackle Mike McGlinchey on Saturday.
The 2018 first-round draft pick (ninth overall) will earn $10.88 million in the final year of his rookie deal in 2022.
McGlinchey, 26, started 44 regular-season games and three playoff contests in his first three seasons, including the Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
He played 100 percent of San Francisco's offensive snaps (1,091) during the 2020 season.
