San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is set to become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL to kick off free agency on Wednesday.
Williams, 32, agreed to a six-year deal worth up to $138.1 million with the 49ers -- the richest deal for an offensive lineman in league history. He'll receive $55.1 million guaranteed and $30.1 million as a signing bonus, according to multiple reports.
Williams was the top-rated free agent offensive tackle available.
The eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle was acquired by the 49ers from the Washington Football Team after sitting out the entire 2019 season in what Williams said was a health-related contract situation.
He played 14 games for the 49ers last season and has played in 134 games (133 starts) in his career.
--Field Level Media
