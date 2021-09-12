San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he believes cornerback Jason Verrett tore his ACL during Sunday's season-opening 41-33 victory at Detroit.
Verrett, in tears, limped to the locker room with assistance with the 49ers leading 41-17 and 7:28 remaining.
"It's crushing," Shanahan said.
Further tests will be performed to confirm the extent of Verrett's latest injury.
Verrett, 30, started 13 games for San Francisco in 2020 after playing only six games over the previous four years (2016-19) due to knee, Achilles and ankle injuries.
A first-round pick in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, Verrett entered this season with 140 tackles and seven interceptions in 39 games (35 starts) with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17) and the 49ers.
--Field Level Media
