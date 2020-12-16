The San Francisco 49ers designated tight end George Kittle to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.
Kittle has been sidelined since Nov. 1 with a broken foot. He could be activated in time for San Francisco's road game against the Dallas Cowboys (4-9) on Sunday.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Kittle has 37 receptions for 474 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season for the 49ers (5-8). He missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury.
Kittle, 27, is fresh off back-to-back outstanding seasons. He caught 88 passes for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 and followed with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five scores last season.
Also on Wednesday, the 49ers placed rookie offensive lineman Colton McKivitz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
McKivitz, 24, has appeared in 12 games (two starts) since being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.