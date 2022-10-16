San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will miss Sunday's game at Atlanta due to a groin injury.
Bosa joins two other defensive line starters, tackles Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), as being out for the Week 6 contest between the 49ers (3-2) and Falcons (2-3).
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the week he was "really hoping" Bosa would be available. Bosa missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited capacity on Friday.
Bosa shares the NFL lead with six sacks through five games, to go along with 15 tackles and 16 quarterback hits.
Also inactive Sunday for San Francisco are defensive back Jimmie Ward (hand), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and tight end Tyler Kroft (knee).
Rookie running back Tyrion Davis-Price is active for the first time since sustaining a high ankle sprain in Week 2. Defensive back Tarvarius Moore is also active after dealing with a hamstring injury.
For Atlanta, tight end Kyle Pitts returns from a hamstring injury, but linebacker and defensive signal-caller Mykal Walker is inactive with a groin injury.
Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards and no touchdowns in four games this season.
Walker has a team-high 44 tackles with one sack and one interception.
Tight end Anthony Firkser, wide receiver Jared Bernhardt, tackle Chuma Edoga, safety Erik Harris and linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji are also inactive for the Falcons.
--Field Level Media
