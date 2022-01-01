Four-star safety Peyton Bowen committed to Notre Dame's Class of 2023 on Saturday.

He chose the Fighting Irish over numerous suitors, including Oklahoma, Alabama and Southern California -- his three other finalists.

Bowen is ranked as the No 4 safety and the No. 58 overall player is in his class by the 247Sports composite. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Bowen is from Denton, Texas.

His commitment gives Notre Dame the current No. 1 Class of 2023, per 247Sports.

