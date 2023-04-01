Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 20 3-pointers and 91 points as the Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-115 on Friday in San Francisco.
Curry finished with a game-high 33 points, Thompson had 31 and Poole scored 27 for the Warriors (41-37), who used a fifth win in their last six games to move into a tie with the Los Angeles Clippers for the fifth playoff position in the Western Conference with just four games to go.
Keldon Johnson had a team-high 22 points and Malaki Branham put up 19 for the Spurs (19-58), who lost their sixth in a row, but not before leading by as many as nine points and holding an 88-87 edge through three quarters.
The Warriors took charge with a 11-2 spurt to open the fourth, with Curry burying a pair of 3-pointers and Poole hitting one to open a 98-90 advantage.
San Antonio never got closer than four points again.
Curry shot 7-for-11 from 3-point range, Thompson 7-for-14 and Poole 6-for-13, the second time this season Golden State has had three or more players with six or more threes in a game. Other than the Warriors, only the Cleveland Cavaliers, who did it once, have accomplished the feat this season.
The Warriors finished 21-for-49 from beyond the arc, outscoring the Spurs 63-45 from long distance.
Curry (11-for-21), Thompson (11-for-18) and Poole (8-for-17) also shot well from the field overall, helping Golden State connect at a 50.5 percent clip en route to sweeping the three-game season series.
Jonathan Kuminga chipped in with 17 points for the Warriors. Draymond Green had a game-high 11 assists and Kevon Looney pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, helping Golden State improve to 32-8 at home this season.
Keita Bates-Diop and Gorgui Dieng scored 14 points apiece for the Spurs, while Sandro Mamukelashvili had 13 and Tre Jones 10 to go with a team-high six assists.
Mamukelashvili also found time for a game-high 11 rebounds, seven on the offensive end, to complete his second career double-double.
