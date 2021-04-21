Three unidentified NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league and the National Basketball Players Association said Wednesday.
In all, 488 players were tested in the most recent reporting period, which began April 14.
In the period from April 7-13, there were no positive tests.
Anyone who returns a confirmed positive test, or is identified as having been in close contact with an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.
