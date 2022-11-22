Timo Meier, Matt Nieto and Tomas Hertl scored in the second period to help the San Jose Sharks pull away for a 5-1 win against the visiting Ottawa Senators on Monday night.
Logan Couture had a goal and an assist, Noah Gregor also scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves for the Sharks, who improved to 2-6-3 on home ice this season.
Tim Stutzle scored for the Senators, who dropped to 2-9-1 in their past 12 games. Cam Talbot stopped just 4 of 7 shots before he was replaced by Anton Forsberg, who finished with 22 saves.
The Sharks were outshot 13-3 in the first period, but went to the first intermission tied 1-1.
Meier scored on a sharp angle from just above the goal line to give San Jose a 2-1 lead at 1:18 of the second period.
Kahkonen made back-to-back saves on Stutzle on a breakaway, and another save on Brady Tkachuk at the end of a 2-on-1 break 14 seconds later.
Less than a minute after that, the Sharks moved ahead 3-1 on a goal by Nieto at 4:53, ending the night for Talbot.
Forsberg was pulled in Ottawa's last game after allowing three goals on 18 shots in a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Hertl deflected a shot from Couture into the net late on the power play to extend the lead to 4-1 at 15:56 of the second period.
Couture scored into an empty net with 59 seconds left for the 5-1 final.
Gregor scored his first goal of the season 18 seconds after hitting the crossbar to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 6:22 of the first period.
A slap shot by Sharks forward Luke Kunin hit traffic in front of the net and came out to Gregor, who scored on a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right circle.
The Senators tied it 1-1 at 13:14 of the first.
Brady Tkachuk was behind the San Jose net when he spun and slid a pass to Stutzle at the inside edge of the right circle. He stopped the puck and shot it past Kahkonen.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.