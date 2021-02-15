The Atlanta Braves signed second baseman Jason Kipnis to a minor league deal on Monday with an invitation to major league spring training, MLB Network reported.
There was no immediate confirmation from the team, but Kipnis confirmed the reports on Twitter
"Atlanta here we come! Excited to join the Braves organization this season!" the two-time All-Star posted.
Kipnis, 33, batted .237 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 44 games with the Chicago Cubs in 2020 after spending his first nine seasons (2011-19) with the Cleveland Indians.
He is a career .260 hitter with 126 home runs and 545 RBIs in 1,165 games. He earned All-Star selections in 2013 and 2015 and helped Cleveland reach the 2016 World Series, where he batted .290 with two home runs in a seven-game loss to the Cubs.
