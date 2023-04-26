Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, Field Level Media draft analysts ranked the top five prospects at every position.
Quarterback
1. Bryce Young, Alabama
2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
3. Anthony Richardson, Florida
4. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
5. Will Levis, Kentucky
Running back
1. Bijan Robinson, Texas
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
3. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
4. Tyjae Spears, Tulane
5. Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Wide receiver
1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
2. Quentin Johnston, TCU
3. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
4. Jordan Addison, USC
5. Zay Flowers, Boston College
Tight end
1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
2. Dalton Kincaid, Utah
3. Darnell Washington, Georgia
4. Sam LaPorta, Iowa
5. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Offensive line
1. OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
2. OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
3. OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
3. OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
5. OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Defensive line
1. DE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
2. DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
3. DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
4. DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
5. DE Myles Murphy, Clemson
5. DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Linebacker
1. Nolan Smith, Georgia
2. Jack Campbell, Iowa
3. Drew Sanders, Arkansas
4. Trenton Simpson, Clemson
5. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
Cornerback
1. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
2. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
3. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
4. Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
5. Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Safety
1. Brian Branch, Alabama
2. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
3. Sydney Brown, Illinois
4. JL Skinner, Boise State
5. Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
A few showers during the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.