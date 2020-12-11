NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500

General view of cars during a parade lap before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images for NASCAR

NASCAR officially lined up a 2021 race schedule that includes a full February in Florida, along with the elimination of the regular early-season stop in California.

The NASCAR Cup Series officially will begin with the Feb. 14 Daytona 500, while the circuit stays put for another week to contest a Feb. 21 race on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

That Feb. 21 race replaces the previously scheduled Feb. 28 race at Fontana, Calif. The Auto Club 400 will not be on the early-season schedule with California currently in strict stay-at-home orders as a result of rising positive cases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Daytona road race, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Feb. 28 Dixie Vodka 400.

March will open with a shorter West Coast swing to Las Vegas (March 7) and the Phoenix area (March 14), before a move to Atlanta (March 21) and Bristol, Tenn. (March 28).

April NASCAR Cup Series races will include Martinsville, Va. (April 10), Richmond, Va. (April 18) and the GEICO 500 at Talladega, Ala. (April 25). Five races in May will be conducted at tracks in Kansas City, Kan., Darlington, S.C., Dover, Del., Austin, Texas and Concord, N.C. (Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway).

The first June race is the only scheduled California visit on June 6 at the Sonoma road course. The rest of the month will consist of the NASCAR All-Star Race at Fort Worth, Texas, followed by races at Nashville, Tenn., and Pocono Raceway at Long Pond, Pa.

Three July races will be held at Elkhart Lake, Wisc., Hampton, Ga., and Loudon, N.H. The August schedule includes races at Watkins Glen, N.Y., Indianapolis, Brooklyn, Mich. and Daytona for the Aug. 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The Round of 16 playoffs will be conducted at Darlington (Sept. 5), Richmond (Sept. 11) and Bristol (Sept. 18). The Round of 12 will take place at Las Vegas (Sept. 26), Talladega (Oct. 3) and Concord (Oct. 10). The Round of 8 is scheduled for Fort Worth (Oct. 17), Kansas City (Oct. 24) and Martinsville (Oct. 31).

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship will be contested Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., just outside of Phoenix.

--Field Level Media

