The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup schedule was released Thursday, with the final set for Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 1.
The month-long event will begin July 2 with preliminary-round games played at Inter Miami CF's DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Group stage play will begin July 10 with games at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Games will be played in 11 different venues across eight metropolitan regions across the United States. The knockout stage will begin July 24 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and at AT&T Stadium.
The semifinals will take place at both Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas and NRG Stadium in Houston. The final at Las Vegas will be the only game at Allegiant Stadium.
Mexico is scheduled to open Group A play on July 10 at Arlington against a preliminary-round winner. The United States also will open against a preliminary-round winner in Group B on July 11 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
The United States will play all three of its Group B games at Kansas City. Mexico will play all three of its Group A games in the Dallas area.
Teams that already have qualified for group play include Mexico, El Salvador and Curacao in Group A, and the United States, Canada and Martinique in Group B. Countries already in Group C include Costa Rica, Jamaica and Suriname, while Group D consists of Qatar, Panama, Honduras and Grenada.
Qatar, a guest participant, is the AFC Asian Cup champions and host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.