The San Francisco Giants re-signed first baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf to a minor league contract on Saturday.
The Giants traded Ruf to the Mets last August; New York released him on April 2.
Ruf, 36, batted a combined .204 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 118 games last season with the Mets and Giants.
Ruf is a career .239/.329/.432 hitter with 67 home runs and 202 RBIs in 561 games with the Philadelphia Phillies (2012-16), Giants (2020-22) and Mets.
Also Saturday, the Giants placed Roberto Perez on the 60-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain and called up fellow catcher Austin Wynns from Triple-A Sacramento.
The team also announced that catcher Joey Bart will begin a rehab assignment at Sacramento. Bart landed on the 10-day injured list on April 2 with a mid-back strain.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.