Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive NE in Atlanta, have “When Eagles Soar: Celebrating the 50 Year Legacy of Apollo” on Saturday.
Activities for the event are:
♦ 11 a.m. will be a presentation by Thomas Gonzales, illustrator of Countdown: 2979 Days to the Moon.
♦ 11:30 a.m. will be CAPCOM Go! The Apollo Story, a full dome planetarium feature.
♦ Noon will be a GPB/PBS special presentation — “Chasing the Moon: The Giant Leap.”
♦ 1 p.m. will be Remembering Apollo with special guest Capt. Ed Dwight, the first African American astronaut trainee.
♦ 2 to 4 p.m. will be the special anniversary screening of “Apollo 11: A Feature Film by Todd Douglas Miller.”
♦ 4 p.m. will be The Eagle Has Landed: Historical Sounds and Images from July 20, 1969.
♦ 4:30 p.m. will be Special Conclusion: The Next Giant Leap with Randy Avera, NASA Lead Aerospace Engineer at the Kennedy Space Center.
All activities for the day are free.
For more information, call 678-874-7102 or visit fernbank.edu.
