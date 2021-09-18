ROSWELL — North Cobb Christian started strong, but were unable to maintain the pace as the Eagles lost to Fellowship Christian 35-14.
The Paladins rolled up 383 total yards of offense for the game and used 21 unanswered points to pull away in the second half.
North Cobb Christian used a strong running attack in the first half to send the game to halftime tied at 14-14. It got 124 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Jadin Coates, but he finished the game with 18 carries for 111 yards.
The team had only 40 yards rushing in the second half, lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs twice.
This loss dropped the Eagles to 2-3 on the year. They have lost three games in a row after starting the season 2-0.
Eagles coach Matt Jones said the Paladins (3-0) came out and did what they needed to do and it it made it difficult to keep up with their speed.
“They’re a really good team and that’s a fast receiver and so they just did some good things and it’s hard to cope with fast guys,” coach Jones said.
The fast receiver was Christian Easterly, who had nine catches for 233 yards. He was the main target of quarterback Caleb McMickle, who finished 11 of 13 for 286 yards with two touchdown passes.
Running back Nick Persiano had 17 carries for 85 yards and three touchdowns to help Fellowship pull away.
Despite the loss, Jones said he still has a lot of pride in his players and the way that they play the game.
“I love them, they played hard...we’re going to improve in everything obviously, but I’m proud of who they are,” he said.
North Cobb Christian has back-to-back bye weeks where its players will have the opportunity to rest and get healthy. Jones said he believes the team will get some key players back just in time for a road matchup on Oct. 8 against Bowdon.
