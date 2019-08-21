Hiram’s mayor will not seek re-election and instead will run for a city council seat in the Nov. 5 election.
Mayor Teresa Philyaw qualified for the Hiram City Council Post 1 seat rather than return to the mayor’s office she has held since January 2016.
Daniel Blount Jr. was the only candidate to qualify for the mayor’s seat to replace Philyaw by the Paulding Neighbor print edition's deadline last week. The qualifying period ran through Friday, Aug. 23, at 4:30 p.m.
The council's Post 1 seat is now held by Frank Moran.
Also last week, incumbent Kathy Bookout, who is mayor pro tem, qualified for re-election to a third term in the Hiram City Council’s Post 2 seat.
The Hiram mayor presides at council meetings and work sessions but does not have a vote on council matters unless there is a tie.
However, the Hiram mayor also is required by state law to be a voting member of the Paulding County Industrial Building Authority and Paulding County Airport Authority.
Philyaw said her desire to spend more time with an aging parent while remaining involved with city government led her to qualify for a council seat rather than mayor.
She said it “came down to wanting to take care of my mother and take care of Hiram, both” when she opted to qualify for the Post 1 council seat rather than seek re-election to a second term as mayor in the Nov. 5 election.
She said her decision to leave the mayor’s seat left her “sad” but the time needed for the position took time away from other responsibilities.
Philyaw said she also needed to take some of the burden off her sisters to care for her mother, who is 90.
“I knew I had to give more time to her, and more time to be with her,” Philyaw said.
“I wanted to remain in a capacity to work for a quality future for Hiram and remain one of its biggest advocates.”
She said she enjoyed the mayor’s job “and all of the people I met, but in that position there are many places you want to be in order to represent the city and many county meetings that are required,” Philyaw said.
“I love my city. Hiram is my home,” she said.
“To hold a council seat will give me the capability to work for the vision the citizens have for their city, and do my very best for Hiram’s future, but will not require all of the meetings outside of the city,” Philyaw said.
Philyaw served from 2014 to 2016 as a city council member before winning election as mayor.
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 7.
The Hiram polling place will be The Events Place at 855 Hiram Douglasville Hwy. on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
