NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Nov 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) gets sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons waived former first-round pick Takk McKinley on Monday, less than a week after the disgruntled defensive end sharply criticized the club for not trading him.

The four-year veteran said he requested a trade and that the club turned down multiple offers prior to last Tuesday's trading deadline. The team denied McKinley's claims.

Interim coach Raheem Morris said last week that the Falcons would hold McKinley accountable.

McKinley, 25, was upset in the offseason when Atlanta failed to pick up the fifth-year option (worth $10.05 million) of his rookie contract.

McKinley, who was selected 26th overall in 2017, had 79 tackles and 17.5 sacks in 49 games (25 starts) in four seasons with the Falcons. He recorded six sacks as a rookie and a career-best seven in his second season before his production fell off.

McKinley has been bothered by a groin injury this season and received just 85 defensive snaps. He has eight tackles and one sack in four games. 

