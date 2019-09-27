While cotton candy and battered and fried anything are staples at most fairs, attendees at the Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair have experienced a range of culinary delights to dazzle eyes and tempt taste buds.
“Food has become such an integral part of the fair that we’ve got more new food than we’ve ever had before,” said fair manager Tod Miller. “A lot of people don’t realize half the people that come to fairs don’t ride rides, so food has really become a major, major thing for us.”
Here’s a sampling to whet your appetite.
A TASTE OF EUROPE
Two years ago, Stepan Vlach traveled from the Czech Republic to Atlanta to visit a friend. After his trip to the Peach State, he went back home and came up with a master plan to bring some extra flavor to Georgia.
Last week, “Chimney Cakes” debuted at the fair.
According to Vlach, a chimney cake is a traditional European pastry — it’s as popular as a funnel cake in America — and can be described as “cake baked on a stick.” The cinnamon-flavored cake is made from a 400-year-old recipe and is roasted over charcoal or a flame. In the Czech Republic, the dish is served plain but Vlach, who is now a resident of Atlanta, decided to add his own twist to how it is served here in America.
“People are hesitant because they have never heard it before but once they try it they always come back,” he said. “I’m happy for everyone who has tried it and I’m sorry for those who haven’t.”
Ingredients include sugar, dough, and other “secret items” Vlach said are imported from his country because they're not sold here. Buyers can choose to have Nutella or caramel infused inside, soft serve vanilla ice cream on top or homemade apple strudel and fresh strawberries on the side.
And while this pastry is a hit in Czech Republic, Vlach said he is trying his best to make it just as successful here.
“I feel good because I brought something new and unknown to America. I knew it was going to be a challenge but I am up for it and hope everyone here is too.”
BITES FROM THE BAYOU
Twenty years ago Charles Henderson and his wife brought jambalaya — a popular Louisiana dish consisting of meats and vegetables mixed with rice — to their sons' soccer team party. Henderson was born and raised in Metairie, Louisiana, and thought it would be a good idea to bring a piece of home to the gathering.
“People would look at it because they had no idea what it was but by the end of the party — it was gone,” he said with a chuckle. “We thought it was a good idea to start it out and so we did.”
And for the past eight years, he has been serving the same dish to the thousands of people who attend the North Georgia State Fair. Henderson is the owner of Crescent City Foods, which is a small family-run business that serves New Orleans-style food at about 12 events a year.
Traditional red beans and rice, gumbo — a popular stew filled with okra, sausage, rice, and several other ingredients — and jambalaya is something fairgoers can look forward to when they stop by. Crescent City Foods also offers five different flavors of pork rinds and kettle corn.
Henderson said throughout his eight years at the fair, he has seen the attendance rate go up, which has helped his business a lot. He also mentioned that Tuesdays are typically a slow day but it wasn’t until the fair started promoting $2 Tuesdays—which includes $2 fair admission, $2 rides, and one item from each food vendor or $2—three years ago that he has seen an increase in sales on that particular day.
Henderson and his wife are heading to the Cumming Country Fair and Festival in October and plan on returning to the North Georgia State Fair next year.
“We enjoy eating and family and friends. Instead of having a corndog or maybe a barbecue, we eat jambalaya. We enjoy people enjoying our food.”
Saturday is Superior Plumbing Family Fun Day at the fair. From 10-11 a.m., fairgoers can enjoy free admission and rides. Additionally, those who come in after 11 a.m. can still gain entrance for free if they bring seven non-perishable canned goods per person to benefit MUST Ministries. The donated items must not be expired.
A chainsaw carving auction is at 7 p.m. and visitors can listen to concerts by Caleb Lee Hutchinson at 7 p.m. and Travis Denning at 8.
Keep an eye on the weather Saturday: Thunderstorms are in the forecast with a high of 91 and a low of 70.
