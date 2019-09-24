The Superior Plumbing 2019 North Georgia State Fair enters its seventh day Wednesday. The day’s special offer is unlimited rides for $20 per person, and country singer Lee Brice will be performing at 8 p.m. Don’t forget the sunscreen — Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.
