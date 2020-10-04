Humane Society of Cobb County
148 Fairground Street SE
Marietta 30060
(770) 428-5678
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 12 p.m. 5 p.m.
Good Mews Animal Foundation
3805 Robinson Road
Marietta 30068
(770) 499-2287
Adoption hours: Saturdays from
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., and every Sunday
except the first Sunday of the month,
from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Homeless Pets Foundation
1343 Gresham Rd NE
Marietta 30062
(770) 971-0100
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday through Friday
Our Pal’s Place
4508 Canton Highway
Marietta 30066
(678) 795-0202
Hours: Saturday and Sunday
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Mutt Madd-ness Dog Rescue
P.O. Box 71821
Marietta 30007
(404) 406-6322
Cobb County Animal Services
1060 Al Bishop Drive
Marietta 30008
(770) 499-4136
Hours: Tuesday through Sunday
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fancy Feline Rescue of the South
860 Cobb Place Boulevard NW
Kennesaw 30144
678-522-2152
Hours: Second and third weekend of each
month
Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Java Cats
85 Atlanta Street SE
Marietta, GA 30060
770-635-8403
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday through Sunday
Georgia House Rabbit Society
2280 Shallowford Road
Marietta, GA 30066
678-653-7175
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday:
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Bosley’s Place
3485 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(404) 565-4025
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday by
appointment only
Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue and
Adoption
3238 Cherokee St NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Phone: (770) 272-6888
Rescue & Adoption Center Hours:
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday — Saturday
Kitty Angel Rescue
860 Cobb Place Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
404-272-8962
Monday through Thursday by appointment
Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
