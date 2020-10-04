Humane Society of Cobb County

148 Fairground Street SE

Marietta 30060

(770) 428-5678

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 12 p.m. 5 p.m.

www.humanecobb.com

Good Mews Animal Foundation

3805 Robinson Road

Marietta 30068

(770) 499-2287

Adoption hours: Saturdays from

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., and every Sunday

except the first Sunday of the month,

from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

www.goodmews.org

Homeless Pets Foundation

1343 Gresham Rd NE

Marietta 30062

(770) 971-0100

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday through Friday

www.homelesspets.com

Our Pal’s Place

4508 Canton Highway

Marietta 30066

(678) 795-0202

Hours: Saturday and Sunday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

www.ourpalsplace.org

Mutt Madd-ness Dog Rescue

P.O. Box 71821

Marietta 30007

(404) 406-6322

www.muttmaddness.org

Cobb County Animal Services

1060 Al Bishop Drive

Marietta 30008

(770) 499-4136

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

www.cobbcounty.org/public-safety/

animal-services

Fancy Feline Rescue of the South

860 Cobb Place Boulevard NW

Kennesaw 30144

678-522-2152

Hours: Second and third weekend of each

month

Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

www.fancyfelinerescue.org

Java Cats

85 Atlanta Street SE

Marietta, GA 30060

770-635-8403

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday through Sunday

www.javacatsmarietta.com

Georgia House Rabbit Society

2280 Shallowford Road

Marietta, GA 30066

678-653-7175

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday:

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

www.houserabbitga.com

Bosley’s Place

3485 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

(404) 565-4025

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday by

appointment only

www.bosleysplace.com

Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue and

Adoption

3238 Cherokee St NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

Phone: (770) 272-6888

Rescue & Adoption Center Hours:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday — Saturday

www.mostlymutts.org

Kitty Angel Rescue

860 Cobb Place Blvd

Kennesaw, GA 30144

404-272-8962

Monday through Thursday by appointment

Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

www.kittyangelrescue.org

