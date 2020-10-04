Hawg and Ale Smokehouse

25 Powder Springs St., Marietta

092720_MDJ_FB_seniors_RestaurantMOS (1).JPG
Buy Now

The Lares Family of Marietta

"They do crackling with a cheese dip so when they bring it out, it's still crackling and making noise. I mean like it's just fresh food really good, they smoke their wings. Can't beat it."

— Marietta residents Alberto Lares, hotel bar manager; Kristen Lares, business owner; and their daughter, Izzy

Ming's Asian Kitchen

4665 Lower Roswell Road, east Cobb

092720_MDJ_FB_seniors_RestaurantMOS (3).JPG
Buy Now

Greg White of east Cobb

"It's just very good quality food every time we've gotten it. The service is good. And it's reasonably priced. ... I get the spicy summer shrimp."

— east Cobb resident Greg White, senior day care employee

Capers

1635 Old 41 Hwy NW Ste. 403, Kennesaw

092720_MDJ_FB_seniors_RestaurantMOS (6).JPG
Buy Now

Myra Burge of Kennesaw and her grandson, Preston Whatley

"Before the COVID came, we used to all gather there afterwards. Or if some special occasion, somebody's birthday, we would go there. ... Good food, good service. ... The shrimp and grits comes to mind."

— Kennesaw residents Myra Burge, laboratory employee at Kennestone Hospital, and her grandson Preston Whaley

Ray's Donut Shop

4805 Canton Road, Marietta

092720_MDJ_FB_seniors_RestaurantMOS (7).JPG
Buy Now

Brandon Lawson and Tabatha Jordan of Kennesaw

I like them because I love jelly-filled doughnuts. But it's really hard to find places that don't put like just a little squirt in the middle. And these are like, full; they're so good."

— Kennesaw resident Tabatha Jordan, stay-at-home mom

"We have croissant sandwiches there that you just, like, when you break it open and cheese comes out of it."

— Kennesaw resident Brandon Lawson, mechanic

Henry's Louisiana Kitchen

4835 N. Main St., Acworth

092720_MDJ_FB_seniors_RestaurantMOS (9).JPG
Buy Now

Kevin Humble of Acworth and his son, Dougie

"(My favorite thing to eat there is) the Chicken Ooh la la. And, hush puppies. ... It's just really good. ... If it's a special occasion, you know, they've taken some efforts to make downtown Acworth a little nicer so it's a better experience now than it's ever been since I've lived here."

— Acworth resident Kevin Humble, project manager; and his son, Dougie

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.