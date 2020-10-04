Hawg and Ale Smokehouse
25 Powder Springs St., Marietta
"They do crackling with a cheese dip so when they bring it out, it's still crackling and making noise. I mean like it's just fresh food really good, they smoke their wings. Can't beat it."
— Marietta residents Alberto Lares, hotel bar manager; Kristen Lares, business owner; and their daughter, Izzy
Ming's Asian Kitchen
4665 Lower Roswell Road, east Cobb
"It's just very good quality food every time we've gotten it. The service is good. And it's reasonably priced. ... I get the spicy summer shrimp."
— east Cobb resident Greg White, senior day care employee
Capers
1635 Old 41 Hwy NW Ste. 403, Kennesaw
"Before the COVID came, we used to all gather there afterwards. Or if some special occasion, somebody's birthday, we would go there. ... Good food, good service. ... The shrimp and grits comes to mind."
— Kennesaw residents Myra Burge, laboratory employee at Kennestone Hospital, and her grandson Preston Whaley
Ray's Donut Shop
4805 Canton Road, Marietta
I like them because I love jelly-filled doughnuts. But it's really hard to find places that don't put like just a little squirt in the middle. And these are like, full; they're so good."
— Kennesaw resident Tabatha Jordan, stay-at-home mom
"We have croissant sandwiches there that you just, like, when you break it open and cheese comes out of it."
— Kennesaw resident Brandon Lawson, mechanic
Henry's Louisiana Kitchen
4835 N. Main St., Acworth
"(My favorite thing to eat there is) the Chicken Ooh la la. And, hush puppies. ... It's just really good. ... If it's a special occasion, you know, they've taken some efforts to make downtown Acworth a little nicer so it's a better experience now than it's ever been since I've lived here."
— Acworth resident Kevin Humble, project manager; and his son, Dougie
