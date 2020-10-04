By Shannon Ballew
Cobb County is home to a diverse and growing community, and is a destination for good schools, entertainment and job opportunities.
Over 760,000 people live in the county, which is an important economic engine in the metropolitan Atlanta area.
The county includes six cities: Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Powder Springs, Smyrna and Marietta, which is the county seat. Roswell, now part of Fulton County, was a Cobb city until 1932. Cobb also includes several unincorporated communities, such as Mableton, which used to be a city, Vinings, Cumberland and east Cobb.
The area’s original residents were Native Americans, who built permanent settlements around the Chattahoochee River, which provided game, fish and shellfish to live on.
Cobb County was formally established by the state of Georgia in 1832, and it takes its name from Thomas W. Cobb, a U.S. senator, state legislator and superior court judge.
Cobb’s history includes two notable Civil War events. In the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, Union raiders commandeered a train in what is now Kennesaw, and Confederates chased it for 87 miles. Two years after that, one of the bloodiest battles in Sherman’s Atlanta Campaign took place on Cobb County soil, the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain.
The county saw an economic jump-start when Bell Aircraft announced it was opening a factory in 1942. By 1945, over 28,000 workers were employed at the Bell Bomber plant pitching in for the war effort. In 1951, the plant became the home of Lockheed Corporation, which remains a major force in Cobb’s economy.
The military also remains a important presence in the form of Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Constructed in 1941 as Rickenbacker Field, it is now the largest multi-service reserve training base in the world with more than 10,000 guardsmen and reservists from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines.
Today, Cobb County has become a thoroughly modern part of metropolitan Atlanta, the home of Home Depot, Lockheed and the Atlanta Braves. People here are on average wealthier and better educated than in the rest of the state or country. Cobb’s two public school districts are Cobb County School District, which educates about 113,000 students, and Marietta City Schools, a smaller district within Marietta city limits with about 8,900 students.
The county is also home to one of the state’s largest universities, Kennesaw State University, as well as a multitude of private and charter schools.
Cobb is also home to some of Atlanta’s favorite sports teams, with Atlanta United FC’s headquarters in Marietta and the Braves’ Truist Park in Cumberland.
The county is governed by a five-member Board of Commissioners, consisting of a chairman and four district commissioners, while the cities are each governed by a mayor-city council system.
