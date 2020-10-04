By Shannon Ballew
Veterans in Cobb County can find many groups to meet fellow veterans and get assistance. Anyone who has served active federal duty for at least one day during wartime can join the American Legion by filling out a form at a local post or by going online to www.legion.org/join.
Any veteran who served in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters and is currently serving or was honorably discharged can join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Association by visiting a post or going to www.vfw.org/join.
Disabled American Veterans provides services, transportation and counseling to veterans in need.
American Legion
Horace Orr Post 29
921 Gresham Avenue
770-427-5900
Ron Asby North Cobb Post 304
4220 S. Main Street
Acworth
678-217-5738
Mickey Cochran Post 216
3914 Ewing Road
Austell
770-943-7030
Paul E. Kelly Jr. Post 296
906 West Atlanta St.
Marietta
770-428-6509
Smyrna Post 160
160 Legion Drive
Smyrna
770-436-2501
Powder Springs Post 294
3282 Florence Road
Powder Springs
770-439-0956
John R. Dodgen Post 264
6251 Ivey Road
Mableton
770-944-8099
Veterans of
Foreign Wars
Acworth and Kennesaw Post 5408
4764 North Cobb Parkway
Acworth
770-318-9114
Rainbow Post 2681
140 Powers Ferry Road
Marietta
770-977-2088
Disabled American Veterans
John Woodall Chapter 6
1290 Kennestone Circle, D-111
Marietta
678-388-1568
