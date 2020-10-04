By Shannon Ballew

Veterans in Cobb County can find many groups to meet fellow veterans and get assistance. Anyone who has served active federal duty for at least one day during wartime can join the American Legion by filling out a form at a local post or by going online to www.legion.org/join.

Any veteran who served in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters and is currently serving or was honorably discharged can join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Association by visiting a post or going to www.vfw.org/join.

Disabled American Veterans provides services, transportation and counseling to veterans in need.

American Legion

Horace Orr Post 29

921 Gresham Avenue

770-427-5900

post29marietta.org

Ron Asby North Cobb Post 304

4220 S. Main Street

Acworth

678-217-5738

www.post304.org

Mickey Cochran Post 216

3914 Ewing Road

Austell

770-943-7030

Paul E. Kelly Jr. Post 296

906 West Atlanta St.

Marietta

770-428-6509

www.post296marietta.org

Smyrna Post 160

160 Legion Drive

Smyrna

770-436-2501

www.alpost160.com

Powder Springs Post 294

3282 Florence Road

Powder Springs

770-439-0956

www.post294.org

John R. Dodgen Post 264

6251 Ivey Road

Mableton

770-944-8099

Veterans of

Foreign Wars

Acworth and Kennesaw Post 5408

4764 North Cobb Parkway

Acworth

770-318-9114

post5408.org

Rainbow Post 2681

140 Powers Ferry Road

Marietta

770-977-2088

vfw2681.org

Disabled American Veterans

John Woodall Chapter 6

1290 Kennestone Circle, D-111

Marietta

678-388-1568

