By Aleks Gilbert
Veterans entering the civilian workforce sometimes struggle to parlay the skills they learned during their service into good jobs outside their military careers. But that may soon change for the estimated 215,000 former service members working in Cobb and surrounding counties.
Included in the state budget Gov. Brian Kemp signed in July is $2.25 million for Georgia’s second Veterans Education Career Transition Resource center. The money will be used to renovate part of Chattahoochee Technical College’s Marietta campus, outfitting the technical school for veteran-specific training programs.
One such center already exists in Warner Robins. According to its website, VECTR offers “unique, accelerated programs in high demand and strategic industries tailored to abbreviate the process of receiving post-secondary certificates and degrees by recognizing the extensive training veterans receive during their military service.”
Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairman John Loud said the location of another VECTR center in Cobb represents the fulfillment of a commitment he made before assuming the chairmanship to boost the county’s small businesses, workforce development and Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Loud first spoke with Kemp about bringing a VECTR Center to Cobb in a 2019 meeting at the Capitol. During the meeting, Loud made the center one of his top points of conversation.
Loud said the new facility would attract retired military veterans from across the state and country to metro Atlanta. He expects skilled workers from the military to seek out the VECTR training programs to earn certification and begin their civilian careers.
“We, as a state, get to get this workforce to come here, stay here and then get jobs within all of our small businesses,” Loud said.
About 39,000 people have gone through the VECTR Center in Warner Robbins, Loud said. But relatively few came from the metro Atlanta area, despite it being home to about 215,000 veterans.
A new center would have cost some $15 million, he said, but it was a nonstarter, with the governor having committed to cutting the state’s budget even before it was decimated by the coronavirus.
In December, Chamber CEO Sharon Mason estimated the cost of operating a center located in an existing building at about $300,000.
VECTR focuses on training veterans in strategic industries. Mason said a specific list of such industries doesn’t yet exist — metro Atlanta’s needs are different from those of south and central Georgia, where the existing VECTR center is located. She did say, however, that the chamber’s focus in recent years has been on technology, biotech and health care, advanced manufacturing and construction and trade.
The facility will be based at Chattahoochee Tech and work in partnership with Kennesaw State University, Georgia Tech and the local business community, Loud wrote in a letter to the MDJ after the budget was passed, adding that the majority of its ongoing expenses will be funded by federal government programs such as the GI bill.
