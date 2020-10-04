By Aleks Gilbert
Your typical high-end house will have a master bedroom, dining room, and a couple spare bedrooms.
The Bella Pietra has a couple spare bedrooms — five, to be exact. It also has an exercise room, a family room, a game room, an office, a wine cellar, a sauna, a home theater, three kitchens and an aptly named “bonus room.”
Built in 2004, the $7.5 million, 16,000 square-foot, Tuscan-style house was the most expensive on the market in Cobb County in August 2020. It lies on 2.2 acres off Paper Mill Road in east Cobb, a stone’s throw from the Atlanta Country Club (the location of last year’s most expensive home).
“There was really no expense spared on the part of the seller and any of the interior work. Everything inside is of the absolute, utmost quality,” said real estate agent Jimmy Baron, of Keller Williams Live Luxury, who has co-listed the home with the firm’s Kira Karlin. “A lot of times you see homes like this, and it’s just a lot of costume window dressing, but … these are extraordinarily authentic and high end finishes.”
The house also boasts a tennis court made of the same surface used at the U.S. Open; a swimming pool made of imported, hand-laid tile; a pool house; a four-car garage; wall-to-wall, handwoven carpets; and Baccarat and Murano light fixtures, Barron said.
The listing boasts of a “dramatic entry through the estate gates into the full circle motor court surrounding a custom limestone fountain.”
“The house is for a very specific buyer,” Baron said. “This isn’t the kind of house where you’re gonna go in and say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to renovate all this.’”
