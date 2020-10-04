By Ryan Kolakowski
Next door to the Atlanta Braves’ stadium in Cumberland is The Battery Atlanta, a $900 million mixed-use development that spans 2 million square feet near the juncture of Interstates 75 and 285.
The 57-acre complex boasts some of metro Atlanta’s top stores and restaurants as well as apartments, office buildings, hotel suites and the Coca-Cola Roxy concert hall.
Cobb County built The Battery Atlanta to complement Truist Park — then SunTrust Park — in line with the Braves’ move from Turner Field in downtown Atlanta to south Cobb in 2017.
The Omni Hotel, which opened in January 2018, stands 16 stories tall and features 264 guest rooms, of which 28 are suites. Hotel rooms feature a color palette of light grays, blues and shades of red, a salute to the Braves’ official colors. Rooms also feature one of two pieces of artwork: a deconstructed baseball outlining the state of Georgia or a quote from former slugger and Hall-of-famer Hank Aaron.
The Omni also houses more than 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a grand ballroom, a pool and the 582 Waterside Lounge & Bar — the fifth-floor pool deck selling cocktails and food located 582 feet from Truist Park’s home plate.
In August 2018, the Braves announced Aloft Hotels would develop a new 140-room “lifestyle hotel.” The Aloft Hotel, part of the Marriott network of hotels, is now open alongside Truist Park. The new hotel features the signature W XYZ bar, and rooms feature oversized TVs, rainforest showers and free wireless internet access.
Comcast’s nine-story office tower, a 200,000-square-foot space that accommodates about 1,000 employees, sits near the Omni Hotel beyond right field at Truist Park. One of the nine floors is nearly filled up by “The Farm,” a startup accelerator Comcast launched in partnership with Boomtown, a Boulder, Colorado-based firm.
Good Game, a 7,500-square-foot restaurant and bar with seven private lounge suites, features games powered by Topgolf Swing Suite. Patrons at Good Game can play a range of virtual sports offered by Topgolf. Games include golf, baseball, dodgeball, hockey and more.
Good Game opened in 2019 and is one of three locations in the country. The Atlanta location, as well as locations in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Boston, Massachusetts, allow guests to experience the entire lineup of Topgold Swing Suite games.
Good Game is among the latest ventures between the Braves Development Company and Delaware North, the global hospitality firm that is the exclusive food and beverage service provider for the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park.
Now open:
Aloft Atlanta Hotel at The Battery Atlanta
Antico Pizza Napoletana
Baseballism
Braves Clubhouse Store
Braves Development Company
BURN by Rocky Patel
C. Ellet’s
CA South
Cru Food & Wine Bar
DressUp
El Super Pan
Garden & Gun Club
Goldbergs Fine Foods
Good Game
H&F Burger
Haagen-Dazs
Live! at the Battery Atlanta
Mizuno
Omni Hotel
One Ballpark Center, Comcast’s regional office headquarters
PBR Atlanta
Pepper Boxing
PH’EAST
Punch Bowl Social
River Street Sweets
Select Shades
South End Trading Company
Southern Lighting Source
Spaces Atlanta Co-working
Sports Radio 680 AM 93.7FM The Fan
Sugarboo & Co.
SunTrust onUp
Superica
The Coca-Cola Roxy
The Escape Game
The Farm at Comcast
The Terrapin Taproom
The Void
Wahlburgers
Waterloo Sunset
Xfinity Store
Yard House
Coming soon:
ASW Distillery
Fat Tuesday
Park Bench
Savi Provisions
Silverspot Cinema
thyssenkrupp
