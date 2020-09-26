By Ryan Kolakowski
A penny out of every dollar spent in Cobb County goes directly to the Cobb and Marietta school districts to pay for the construction projects needed to educate their nearly 121,000 total students.
In March 2017, Cobb voters passed the fifth iteration of the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education, or Ed-SPLOST V. Collection of the tax began in January 2019, and it is expected to bring in roughly $797 million for the Cobb School District and about $62.5 million for Marietta City Schools through 2023.
Cobb voters first approved the county’s education SPLOST in 1998. Since that initial vote, the Cobb School District has seen the construction of about 30 new schools and thousands of new classrooms and facilities.
From 2014 through 2019, SPLOST IV provided Cobb schools with more than $96.8 million in curriculum, instruction and technology initiatives; $50 million in safety improvements and $133 million for replacement schools and maintenance, according to the school district.
In 2019, SPLOST taxes funded construction of a Harmony-Leland replacement school in Mableton, and the district held a groundbreaking that July. In 2020, the tax revenue funded construction of new buildings for Osborne High School in Marietta, including the new Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy.
In the Marietta City School district, Ed-SPLOST revenue partially funded the construction of a brand new Park Street Elementary School. The new school building cost the district $16.5 million, and the district used SPLOST funds and bond proceeds to pay for the facility.
The new Park Street Elementary school, located in Marietta near the intersection of Park and Roswell streets, will include 39 classrooms, a science, technology, engineering and mathematics lab, a media center and more. Marietta City Schools Chief Operations Officer Chuck Gardner said the new school building is designed to accommodate a future addition.
Gardner said the district had to build the new school on the same lot as the old school, leading to an innovative design. The new three-story, nearly 85,000-square-foot school replaces the oldest school building in the district.
In 2019, Marietta City Schools used SPLOST funds to complete construction on a new wing of the high school. The $13 million addition, part of Marietta High School’s adaptation to a new title as a college and career academy, houses workshops, game design labs, a newsroom for the school newspaper and more.
Marietta City Schools earmarked nearly $37 million in 2016 for construction and renovation projects. The district allocated another $17.5 million for technology improvements, both in infrastructure and curriculum; just over $4 million for transportation projects; another $2.85 million for instructional materials, according to the school district.
Remaining funding in Marietta City Schools was allocated to legal, safety and security costs.
Additional projects planned for the latest five-year SPLOST in Cobb County School district include replacements for Eastvalley and King Springs elementary schools and a new middle school in Smyrna.
