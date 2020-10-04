Staff reports
Smyrna, nicknamed the “Jonquil City” after the thousands of yellow flowers that bloom there in spring, has a lot to offer its residents and visitors.
In recent years the city has seen the additions of new commercial and residential development, has access to the Silver Comet Trail and is near Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
Smyrna was incorporated as a city in 1872. Located 10 miles northwest of Atlanta, Smyrna was once home to the Cherokee Nation.
When gold was discovered in 1828 in the Cherokee Nation at Dahlonega, the U.S. government and the state of Georgia initiated policies to remove the Cherokee from the area, which resulted in the settling of Cobb County and the subsequent founding of Smyrna. The state divided the land and offered it to settlers through a lottery.
The town was originally known as Ruffs Siding, then Varners Station, and later Smyrna, after one of Paul the Apostle’s seven Asian churches in the Bible’s Book of Revelation.
Today, Smyrna is home to more than 56,000 residents.
The Market Village is the city’s social center, with a mix of retail, restaurants, office space and townhomes. Next to that is the Village Green, which includes the Smyrna Community Center, which has two gyms and exercise equipment, a pond and arboretum, Centennial Park, with green space and a fountain, and the library. The city-owned library is the only one of its kind in Georgia as it is independent from the larger county library system.
Smyrna City Hall
2800 King St.,
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-434-6600
City Council normally meets at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month in the council chambers of City Hall. Check the city’s website to confirm council meeting details.
Derek Norton
Mayor
678-631-5301
Glenn Pickens
Ward 1
678-631-5306
Austin Wagner
Ward 2
770-319-5307
Travis Lindley
Ward 3
678-631-5308
Charles Welch
Ward 4
770-319-5309
Susan Wilkinson
Ward 5
770-319-5310
Tim Gould
Mayor pro tem
Ward 6
678-631-5311
Lewis Wheaton
Ward 7
678-631-5312
Smyrna Police Department
2646 Atlanta Road
Smyrna 30080
770-434-9481
Robert Harvey
Acting Police Chief
770-434-9481
Smyrna Fire Department
2620 Atlanta Road
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-434-6667
Roy Acree
Fire Chief
770-434-6667
Places of Interest: Truist Park, Brawner Hall and the Taylor-Brawner House at Brawner Park, two places listed on the national historic register. The Market Village in downtown Smyrna.
Annual Events: Spring and Fall Jonquil Festival in April and October; The Arthur Bacon Golf Tournament takes place the first weekend in May; City Birthday Celebration in August; Taste of Smyrna in September; Coming Home for the Holidays: annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in December.
A Bit of History: Smyrna began as a religious campground and takes its name from the Bible, one of the seven churches addressed in the Book of Revelation. Smyrna was first known as Ruffs Siding and later Varners Station. Eventually, the name Smyrna was given to the campground area.
Famous Residents: Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts and retired American football player Hines Ward.
The city is also known for having the first female mayor elected in the State of Georgia, Lorena Pruitt, in 1946.
What’s New in Smyrna: Mayor Derek Norton took office in 2020, and is the first new mayor after Max Bacon, who was mayor for 34 years.
UCB Pharmaceuticals, a Belgium-based global pharmaceutical company, is expanding its U.S. headquarters in Smyrna. With 400 employees, UCB is one of Smyrna’s largest employers.
In recent years, Smyrna has expanded to the Chattahoochee River with the new mixed-use Riverview Landing development. Phase One of the project, The Eddy at Riverview Landing at 6255 Riverview Road, includes apartments with river and city views, retail space hosting Reformation Brewery, a kayak launch and biking trails. Phase Two, The Drift, is opening with 270 residential units and 14,680 square feet of commercial/retail space. When the two developments are complete, there will be 580 apartment units, 317 town homes and 17,680 square feet of commercial/retail space.
