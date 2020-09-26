“Shooting the Hooch” on a hot summer afternoon is an easy getaway from the stress of fast-paced city life — especially in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic. It has become a popular rite of passage for anyone living in Atlanta.
The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area offers cool currents, quiet forests and fresh air to thousands of visitors every year. It was created in 1978 and consists of 48 miles of the Chattahoochee River, 15 park units and over 80 miles of hiking trails.
“We’re open and the river’s flowing,” noted Ann Honious, acting superintendent for the national park area. The river plays host to hundreds of visitors every day in the summer, as more families look for activities that are close to home, inexpensive and safe, she said.
“It’s a great place to enjoy the outdoors and nature either by yourself, with your family or a group of friends. We have different opportunities from simply relaxing to picnicking, floating on the river or hiking the trails,” she said.
“We offer a great resource for Cobb County that provides a myriad of recreational opportunities. The park can keep you busy for a whole day, or just a few hours for a quick getaway,” Honious said.
Trails in Cobb County offer the opportunity for panoramic views of the river gorge and through river forest. Opportunities along the river include fishing, paddling and rafting.
“You can bring your own canoe or raft or rent one from the commercial services located in the parks,” Honious said.
For cyclists, a 7.11 mile trail can be accessed at Interstate North and Sope Creek.
The pandemic has required a few changes in the park’s facilities, closing all park restrooms.
Two of the most popular services on the river are Shoot the Hooch river excursions, offering tube or kayak rentals for a relaxing trip down the river. The company offers tubing and kayaking from Powers Island in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Payment is due in full at time reservations are made, and all major credit cards are accepted.
The Nantahala Outdoor Center rents dual-chambered and closed-bottom tubes for both the float trip from Johnson Ferry to Powers Island and the Class I-II whitewater trip from Powers Island to Paces Mill. Both Atlanta tubing trips showcase the Chattahoochee’s colorful granite outcroppings, wooded banks and cool, gentle current. Because the Nantahala Outdoor Center is the national park’s only on-site outfitter, all trips begin and end at the center’s outposts inside the park.
The National Recreation Area is also open for do-it-yourself rafting and tubing from dawn to dusk during the summer; all you need is a life vest and raft or tube. Parking is $5 at any of the parking lot access points.
“Make sure to leave a second car where you decide to end on the river,” Honious said.
River access points in Cobb County and float times are:
Johnson Ferry to Powers Island: approximately 3.5 miles, canoe float time 1-3 hours; raft float time 2-4 hours
Powers Island to Paces Mill: approximately 3 miles, canoe float time 1-2 hours; raft float time 1-3 hours
The Gold Branch Trail explores the terrain on the banks of the Chattahoochee River and the shore of Bull Sluice Lake. Young hardwoods shade a forest floor that fills with mosses, ferns, and native Georgia wildflowers in warm-weather months. The tranquil lake and river are home to cattails, marsh grasses, and aquatic plants. And wildlife fills the banks, waters and air surrounding these lesser-traveled, often quiet trails: heron, geese, ducks, fish, turtles, and deer are frequent sights along the trail.
“Currently Chattahoochee River NRA is very busy with visitors looking to get outside and recreate. We encourage visitors to be safe, social distance and plan to visit the park when it is less busy, such as during the week. Also, have a backup plan if the unit you plan on visiting is full and there are no legal parking spots available,” Honious said.
