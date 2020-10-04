By Ryan Kolakowski
Major League Rugby came to Cobb County in 2020 when Rugby ATL defeated the Utah Warriors 29-19 at Life University’s Lupo Family Field. After winning the first two games of the 2020 season, Rugby ATL dropped three straight matches to Rugby United New York, Toronto Arrows and Old Glory DC.
The final 11 games of Rugby ATL’s 2020 season were canceled due to pandemic concerns. In March 2020, Major League Rugby announced the season would be suspended for 30 days due to the surging spread of the novel coronavirus. A week after suspending play, the league canceled the 2020 season.
“On behalf of MLR and all of our teams, I am saddened to announce that the remainder of the 2020 season is cancelled,” MLR commissioner George Killebrew said in a letter to fans in March 2020. “We believe it is ultimately the correct decision as we factored in health and safety risks for all parties. We have been amazed by the kind words and understanding from you, our fans, during this difficult time. I want to thank you for all the positivity and support you have given not just to our organization, but to all of the teams, athletes and each other.”
Killebrew said there is “no doubt” that Major League Rugby will return for a 2021 campaign. The commissioner said it will be back “bigger and better than ever before.” During the canceled season, Killebrew and the MLR staff explored new opportunities to grow the league.
Killebrew, a former Dallas Mavericks executive, became the Major League Rugby commissioner in December 2019.
The 2020 roster featured 35 players, 21 of which were forwards and 14 of which were backs. The team is led by head coach Scott Lawrence, and he is joined on the coaching staff by defense and forward coach Blake Bradford, skills and backs coach Valenese Malifa and director of athlete performance Matt Dallow.
In August 2020, Rugby ATL announced that team co-captain Matt Heaton was awarded the Rugby Canada Men’s XVs Player of the Year. That same month, the team introduced the “RATLERS” logo, a snake head in greys, white and red.
Rugby ATL unofficially debuted in Major League Rugby in 2019, the league’s second season of play. That season, Rugby ATL’s eight games were all exhibitions and did not count in the league rankings. Rugby ATL posted a 7-1 record, with its lone loss coming against Old Blue at Columbia Soccer Stadium in New York City.
In September 2018, Major League Rugby revealed Atlanta as one of its new expansion franchise locations to join the league in 2020. The team announced its name — Rugby ATL — in February 2019.
The online Rugby ATL shop features caps, T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, jerseys, flags, branded coffee, backpacks, rugby balls, team socks and more apparel.
