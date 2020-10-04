By Ryan Kolakowski
Marietta High School’s new college and career academy is set to provide opportunities in technology, health care and other career pathways during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Marietta City Schools built the high school in 1999, then repurposed the grounds over the course of 2019 and 2020 using a grant that it won. The school added its new three-story “J Hall,” a $13 million extension with classrooms for game design and cybersecurity, a newsroom for the newspaper and yearbook, workshops for drafting and architecture and more. The district completed the 50,000-square-foot addition in December of 2019, and students began using the space, designed to appear like a college student center, in January of 2020.
The district then repurposed the original high school building to make it more suitable for career pathway courses.
While students were away from the school building after mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus, Marietta High School went to work on outfitting its current campus for new career pathway programs. In one hallway, walls between classrooms were knocked down to create a long medical wing where students can study health care science. In another, several rooms were connected to accommodate new kitchen equipment and a mock restaurant space for culinary studies.
Marietta High School students can study one of about 20 different career pathways, and Principal Keith Ball said many of those students will be able to work in those fields right away after graduation.
“They’ll get a certificate if they complete (the career pathway),” he said, “which will allow them to go into the industry if they want or have prior knowledge when they go to college.”
In the health care pathway, students can study to be nursing assistants, athletic trainers, emergency medical technicians or other health professionals. Ball said students can specialize their high school education at Marietta.
In the culinary pathway, students will get front-of-store and kitchen experience, much like they would in a typical restaurant.
“We’ll teach them how to run a restaurant,” Ball said. “We’ll teach them how to cook the food. We’ll teach them how to prepare the food, and then all the sanitizing and cleaning that goes with it.”
The new culinary space features a walk-in fridge and freezer “that cost more than my house,” Ball said.
Students can also study audio and video, architecture, construction, computer science, entrepreneurship and more. Ball said the school brought in specialized staff for the growing career pathways.
Marietta High School’s revamped campus also offers spaces for work-based learning, career advising and college advising. The school has two college advisers who previously worked in college admissions.
In addition to the new career pathways, students have access to Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes.
“It just gives them more choices,” Ball said, “which is slightly overwhelming… With 2,700 kids, they have 2,700 different opinions, likes and interests.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.