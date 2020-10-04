Staff reports
Many influential people have come from Cobb County. Here’s a list of some of them.
TV & Film
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became a Cobb County homeowner when he closed on a 46-acre estate near Powder Springs in October 2019. Johnson rose to fame as a WWE wrestler after a back injury in the mid-1990s ended his NFL career, according to IMDb.com. He has starred in movies including the 2017 “Baywatch,” 2016’s “Moana” and is attached to a number of other projects in pre-production.
“America’s sweetheart” Julia Roberts hails from Smyrna, while another Academy Award-winning actress, Joanne Woodward, moved to Marietta when she was in second grade and attended Marietta High School. Woodward would go on to marry actor Paul Newman.
Actress and comedian Brett Butler, best known for starring in sitcom “Grace Under Fire,” is a Marietta native.
Actor Lucas Till, who played superhero Havok in Marvel’s X-Men series and the titular secret agent in the “MacGyver” TV remake, is a graduate of Kell High School and lived in Kennesaw.
West Cobb meteorologist Jen Carfagno, better known as the “dewpoint diva” appears on The Weather Channel, which has its headquarters in Cumberland.
Food guru and TV personality Alton Brown lives in Marietta and shot in town for the “Good Eats” comeback “Good Eats: The Return.”
Alan Ball, an award-winning writer, director and producer perhaps best known for writing “American Beauty” and creating “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood,” was born in Marietta. So was Robert Patrick, an actor best known for his villainous roles, such as the T-1000 in “Terminator 2.”
Lennon Parham, an actress and comedian from the Upright Citizens Theater, was born in Marietta. She is best known for her roles in “Horrible Bosses 2” and “Confessions of a Shopaholic.”
Ty Pennington, best known as the host changing people’s houses and lives on “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” attended Sprayberry High School in east Cobb before studying at Kennesaw State University.
Filmmaker Chris Wyatt, best known for producing comedy “Napoleon Dynamite,” is a graduate of Marietta’s Walker School.
Jeff Small, co-chief executive officer and president of Amblin Partners and Dreamworks, is a Marietta native.
Arts & Culture
Country superstar and Marietta native Travis Tritt began writing music while attending Sprayberry High School. His family has deep Cobb roots — Post Oak Tritt Road and Tritt Elementary School, both in east Cobb, were named for his grandfather, Will Tritt.
Budding country music star Zach Seabaugh got his start in Marietta before attaining fame appearing on “The Voice.” In 2019, Cobb native Carter Horne, a graduate of Sprayberry High School, competed on “The Voice” and in the next season later that year, Alex Guthrie of Marietta appeared on the show.
Pop singer and songwriter Jennifer Paige also got her start in her hometown of Marietta, where she sang in local restaurants and coffee shops. Guitarist Robin Finck started in Marietta and went on to play with bands including Nine Inch Nails and Guns N’ Roses.
Lil Nas X, or Montero Lamar Hill, grew up for much of his childhood in Austell with his dad. The rapper best known for the country rap hit “Old Town Road” worked at Six Flags while he was developing his music career.
Rapper Miles Parks McCollum, better known as Lil Yachty, hails from Mableton.
Ronald “Ron” Pope, who wrote the hit song “A Drop in the Ocean,” grew up in Cobb and attended Wheeler High School. Marco Restrepo, who wrote the hit song “Get Up & Go” under the name A. Tone Da Priest, was born in Marietta and grew up in Atlanta.
Chris and Rich Robinson, founding members of the Black Crowes, went to Walton High School.
Brandon Stanton, a Marietta native, is a photographer, blogger and author of “Humans of New York.” Since 2010, Stanton has taken hundreds of portraits of people living and working primarily in New York City, accompanied by bits of conversations about their lives. “Humans of New York” has gone beyond the United States, capturing people and their stories in more than 20 countries, including Iran, Iraq, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Mexico.
Vocalist Mac Powell and guitarist Mark Lee formed the Christian rock band Third Day while they were students at McEachern High School, and the band went on to win multiple Grammy Awards.
The creators of “Elf on the Shelf,” the Christmas book that since publication in 2005 has seen millions of people invite a little elf into their homes during the holidays, mother Carol Aebersold and twin daughters Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts, are Cobb County natives.
Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, of Vinings, is widely regarded as one of the best directors on Broadway. In recent years, he has turned his sights to television, winning acclaim for directing live TV versions of musicals like “The Wiz” and “Hairspray.” Another Tony winner, singer and actor Shuler Paul Hensley, grew up in Marietta. The Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards are named in Schuler’s honor.
Cobb-based artist Thomas Arvid has received national acclaim for his photorealistic oil paintings.
Novelist Wendy Wax has written numerous works, including “Sunshine Beach,” “A Week at the Lake,” “While We Were Watching Downton Abbey,” “The House on Mermaid Point,” “Ocean Beach” and “Ten Beach Road.” She lives in east Cobb.
Billy Joe Royal, who wrote “Down in the Boondocks,” grew up in Marietta, and producer Michael Len Williams II, known professionally as Mike Will Made It, was born in Marietta and went on to produce records by acts including Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus.
Sports
Cobb has had more than its fair share of accomplished athletes come from the area, including 2019 FIFA World Cup champion Emily Sonnett, a Marietta resident.
Another soccer star was born in Kennesaw: Jane Campbell was the youngest goalkeeper ever called to a national training camp for the senior United States women’s national soccer team.
Aries Merritt, an Olympic gold medalist and hurdler, hails from Cobb.
Kendell Williams, a Kell High School graduate, was a seven-time NCAA champion in track and field for the University of Georgia and went on to play for the U.S. in the 2016 Olympics.
Locals can find another home-grown athlete at the ballpark when the Atlanta Braves play at Truist Park: shortstop Dansby Swanson is a Marietta High School alumnus. On the Yankees, pitcher David Hale played baseball at The Walker School. Boston Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis is a Marietta native and Sprayberry graduate.
Walton’s Carter Kieboom plays for the Washington Nationals, Pope’s Steve Wilkerson is in the Baltimore Orioles organization, Pope’s Duane Underwood Jr. is a Chicago Cub and Kell’s Adam Morgan pitches for the Phillies.
PGA Tour player Ollie Schniederjans, a former No. 1 ranked amateur golfer, grew up in west Cobb, graduating from Harrison High School.
Cobb has recently sent a number of players to the NFL, including back-to-back first-round draft picks. Bradley Chubb was selected with the No. 5 overall selection in 2018 by the Denver Broncos. The year prior, Evan Ingram, went with the No. 23 pick to the New York Giants. Both men played for and graduated from Hillgrove High School. A third Hillgrove footballer, Kenyan Drake, plays for the Arizona Cardinals.
Other Cobb players in the league include South Cobb’s Justin Jones with the Los Angeles Chargers, Sprayberry’s Jerick McKinnon and McEachern’s Kofi Amichia with the San Fransisco 49ers. In 2020, McEachern graduate Tremaine Anchrum was drafted to the Los Angeles Rams.
The NBA currently has two former Cobb stars quickly making a name for themselves. Wheeler’s Jaylen Brown has been with the Boston Celtics since 2016, and Pebblebrook’s Collin Sexton was the first-round selection of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.
Former Harrison High School quarterback Justin Fields got his college football start at UGA before joining the Ohio State Buckeyes. Other Cobb athletes of note include quarterback Eric Zeier, who played for Marietta High School before going on to play at the University of Georgia and the NFL.
Three-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer Larry Nelson has lived in Cobb. Retired Atlanta United defender Mark Bloom was born in Marietta.
Retired NBA all-star Dale Ellis was a three-point sharpshooter who played throughout the NBA and at Marietta High School.
Cody Runnels turned a successful wrestling career at Lassiter High School into years of professional wrestling. He wrestles as Cody Rhodes and serves as an executive for the new All Elite Wrestling organization. Rhodes has also had a few stints as an actor, making appearances on the Netflix superhero show “Arrow” in its fifth and seventh seasons.
Former Sprayberry wrestler Austin Watson has achieved great notoriety with World Wrestling Entertainment under the name of Xavier Woods.
Politics
Retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson lives in east Cobb. He announced his retirement in August 2019 due to health challenges related to Parkinson’s disease after 45 years of public service.
Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes grew up in Mableton and lives in Marietta, where his law firm is based.
Former Attorney General Sam Olens lives in Marietta and now works as an attorney for the global law firm Dentons.
Other notable political locals include former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, former U.S. Rep. Bob Barr and Gen. Lucius D. Clay, a hero of the Berlin Airlift.
The late Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harris Hines spent most of his life in Marietta, where a bridge was dedicated in his honor in 2019.
Carolyn Meadows, an east Cobb native, is president of the National Rifle Association.
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary William Gibbs McAdoo Jr. grew up in Marietta. McAdoo is notable for serving as United States president for one day while President Woodrow Wilson and everyone else in the line of succession was out of Washington for Christmas.
Other
One of the co-founders of the Parent Teacher Association of America, Alice McLellan Birney, was born in Marietta.
