By Shannon Ballew
Children and adults can join a team for almost anything through one of Cobb County’s recreation leagues.
Last year, the county’s youth leagues had 22,619 participants, and 5,570 adults played in an adult league, according to Cobb spokesman Ross Cavitt.
The system has leagues in many sports throughout the year. Youth leagues include baseball, football, cheerleading, soccer, lacrosse, rugby, softball and basketball for those up to 18 years old. Adults can join leagues for softball, flag football, basketball, ultimate Frisbee, kickball and cornhole. BMX, archery and radio control aircraft have leagues for all ages.
Among the youth sports, soccer has the most people participating, but lacrosse is the fastest growing league. For adults, all the sports are popular but softball has the most leagues, and the most teams, Cavitt said.
The Cobb league system has more competitive leagues, which may include travel play, and more recreational leagues for people who just want to socialize and have fun.
For more information or to register for an athletic league, visit www.cobbparks.org.
Those interested can also reach out to the athletic coordinators:
Noonday Zone (East Cobb Area)
Corey Wright • corey.wright@cobbcounty.org • 770-591-3161
Bishop Zone (Central Cobb Area)
Broddrick Archie • broddrick.archie@cobbcounty.org • 770-528-8824
Mountain Zone (West Cobb Area)
Jeff Abrams • jeff.abrams@cobbcounty.org • 770-528-8896
Brody Whitlock • Brody.Whitlock@cobbcounty.org • 770-528-8862
Kiam Jones • Kiam.Jones@cobbcounty.org • 770-528-8861
