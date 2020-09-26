1. Acton Academy

52 Moore Ave

Marietta 30060

Phone: 770-421-5839

Website: www.actonmarietta.org

Director: Georgette Dobkin

Accreditation: IALDS

Number of teachers: 3

Grades: K-8

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $100

Average tuition: $11,000

School programs: full day, seven days per week, secular, student-driven learning model

After-school care: No

Year established: 2017 under previous name, 2019 as Acton Academy

2. Brookwood Christian Language School

4728 Wood St

Acworth 30101

Phone: 678-401-5855

Website: www.brookwoodchristian.com

Director: Kim Wigington

Accreditation: GAC

Number of Staff members: 12

Grades: 1-12

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $25 applied to $500 enrollment fee

Average tuition: $19,500, ($14,500 for online option)

School programs: focus on language-based learning differences like dyslexia

After-school care: No (before-school care begins at 7:30 a.m.)

Year established: 2004

3. Carman Adventist School

1330 Cobb Parkway NW

Marietta 30062

Phone: 770-424-0606

Website: www.caschool.org

Director: Rebekah Helbley

Accreditation: NCPSA, INS, GAPSAC, MSA-CESS

Number of staff members: 9

Grades: PreK-8

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $100

Average tuition: $5,010

School programs: Spanish, Choir, Bell Choir, Band, Art, Student Association, Lego Robotics, Sports

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1958

4. Casa Montessori School

150 Powers Ferry Road SE

Marietta 30067

Phone: 770-973-2731

Website: www.casamontessori.com

Director: Suzanne Johnson

Accreditation: AMI, GAC

Number of teachers: 19

Grades: Toddler-6

Application opens: rolling

Average tuition: $9,822 — $12,854

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1974

5. Center Academy

3499 South Cobb Drive

Smyrna 30080

Phone: 770-333-1616

Website: www.centeracademy.com

Founder: Mack Hicks, founder

Accreditation: SACS, NIPSA, NASC

Number of teachers: 4

Grades: 4-12

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $100

Average tuition: Varies based on scholarship opportunities

School programs: ADD, ADHD, autism, College Prep

Year established: 1968

6. Cornerstone Preparatory Academy

3588 Hickory Grove Road

Acworth 30101

Phone: 770-529-7077

Website: www.cornerstoneprep.org

Director: Marsha Robbins, head of school

Accreditation: AdvancEd

Number of teachers: 60

Grades: K-12

Application deadline: Nov 30 (spring), June 20 (fall)

Application fee: $200

Average tuition: $3,900-$7,350 per year

School programs: Athletics, Fine arts, Student clubs

After-school care: No

Year established: 2004

7. Covenant Christian School

3130 Atlanta Road SE

Smyrna 30080

Phone: 770-435-1596

Website: www.ccssmyrna.org

Director: Nathan Jordan, head of school

Accreditation: SACS, AdvancEd, ACSA, ACCS

Number of teachers: 18

Grades: PreK-8

Application opens: February 1, rolling

Application fee: $50

Average tuition: $2,460 — $11,187

School programs: Classic Christian curriculum

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1975

8. Covered Bridge Montessori School

488 Hurd Road SW

Smyrna, GA 30082

Phone: 770-801-8292

Website: www.coveredbridgemontessori.com

Director: Natesha Cobb

Accreditation: GAC, American Montessori Society member School

Number of teachers: 15

Grades: 14 months — 9 years old

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $100

Average tuition: varies by age group

School programs: music, Spanish, art, physical education, Mandarin

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1981

9. Dominion Christian School

4607 Burnt Hickory Road

Marietta 30064

Phone: 770-420-2153

Website: www.dominionchristian.org

Director: David Raines, head of school

Accreditation: AdvancEd, ACSI

Number of teachers: 25

Grades: 6-12

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $120

Average tuition: $8,900 — $9,900

School programs: College Preparatory, Christian

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1997

10. East Cobb Christian School

4616 Roswell Road

Marietta 30062

Phone: 770-565-0881

Website: www.eccs.org

Director: Billy Creech, head of school

Accreditation: GAC, CSI

Grades: K-8

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $150

Average tuition: $7,236 — $10,548

School programs: Accelerated 8th grade math, five-day Charlotte Mason School, Drama Club, Code Club

After-school care: No

Year established: 1987

11. Eastside Christian School

2450 Lower Roswell Road

Marietta 30068

Phone: 770-971-2332

Website: www.eastsidechristianschool.com

Director: Tiffany Stark, head of school

Accreditation: ACSI, AdvancEd

Number of staff members: 35

Grades: K-8

Application opens: October

Application fee: $100

Average tuition: $7,300 — $11,243

School programs: Athletics, art, music, drama, STEM, Spanish, The Discovery program, progressive computer application courses

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1983

12. Faith Lutheran School

2111 Lower Roswell Rd

Marietta 30068

Phone: 770-973-8921

Website: www.faithmarietta.org

Director: Mike Wolber

Accreditation: AdvancEd, National Lutheran Schools Accreditation

Number of teachers: 20

Grades: Age 1 — 8th grade

Application opens: January (rolling admissions)

Application fee: $50

Average tuition: $8,500

School programs: Spanish, Physical Education, Music, Band, Handbells, Athletics, Robotics, Dance, Drama

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1958

13. First Baptist Christian School — Kennesaw

2958 North main Street NW

Kennesaw 30144

Phone: 770-422-3254

Website: www.fbcskennesaw.com

Director: Sue Gunderman

Accreditation: ACSI

Number of teachers: 25

Grades: Age 2 — 5th grade

Application fee: $75

Average tuition: $2,050 — $7,440

School programs: Music, Spanish, STEAM, Art, dance, Robotics League

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1969

14. Foundation for the Future

1500 Stanley Road NW

Kennesaw 30152

Phone: 770-429-4799

Website: www.foundationsschool.com

Director: Lynn McKinnon

Accreditation: AdvancEd, NAEYC, SACSCASI

Number of teachers: 40

Grades: PreK — 6th grade

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $250 — $500

School programs: STEM

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 2004

15. Gracepoint School

570 Piedmont Road

Marietta 30066

Phone: 678-709-6634

Website: www.gracepointschool.org

Director: Joy Wood

Accreditation: SAIS, GAPSEC, AdvancEd GAC

Number of teachers: 40

Grades: 1-8

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $125

Average tuition: $23,500 — $24,000

School programs: Christian school for children with dyslexia

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 2012

16. Johnson Ferry Christian Academy

955 Johnson Ferry Road

Marietta 30068

Phone: 678-784-5231

Website: www.jfca.org

Director: Nathan McCown (interim)

Accreditation: ACSI, GAC, SACS, Cognia

Number of teachers: About 50

Grades: K-12

Application opens: March 2

Application fee: $400 — $450

Average tuition: $4,700 — $5,200

School programs: Athletics, leadership opportunities, clubs

After-school care: No

Year established: 2004

17. Marietta First Baptist Church Center for Early Education

148 Church Street

Marietta 30060

Phone: 770-424-8797

Website: www.mariettafbc.org/cee

Director: Elizabeth Coan

Number of teachers: 35 Staff

Grades: Toddlers, 2s, 3s, 4s and Kinder Connection

Application opens: January 21

Application fee: Varies

Average tuition: Monthly tuition varies according to class

School programs: music, creative movement, STEM and chapel

After-school care: No

Year established: 1955

18. MDE School

1517 Johnson Ferry Road

Marietta 30060

Phone: 770-971-4633

Website: www.mdeschool.org

Director: Mindy Elkan

Accreditation: GAC

Number of teachers: 20

Grades: K-8

Application opens: rolling

Average tuition: $22,000

School programs: Education for students with language-based learning disabilities

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 2009

19. Midway Covenant Christian School

4635 Dallas Highway

Powder Springs 30127

Phone: 770-590-1866

Website: www.midwayschool.org

Director: Barbara Kline, Chancellor; Matt Ross, Principal

Accreditation: ACSI

Number of teachers: 32

Grades: PreK — 8th grade

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $175

Average tuition: $17,20 — $7,596

School programs: Junior Master Garden, bible studies, FCA, sports, drama, chorus, band, beta club

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1996

20. Mount Bethel Christian Academy

Main Campus: 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta 30068

North Campus: 2509 Post Oak Tritt Road, Marietta 30062

Phone: 770-971-0245

Website: www.mtbethelchristian.org

Director: Keith Castello (interim)

Accreditation: AdvancEd, SAIS

Number of teachers: 115

Grades:Junior K — 12

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $100 — $175

Average tuition: $11,536 — $16,885

School programs: Athletics, world languages, Bible, fine arts, STEM, honors programs, robotics, service projects, student government

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1998

21. Mount Paran Christian School

1275 Stanley Road

Kennesaw 30152

Phone: 770-578-0182

Website: www.mtparanschool.com

Director: Timothy Wiens

Accreditation: Dual accreditation SAID and AdvancEd, CESA, GISA, SACAC

Number of teachers: About 100

Grades: PreK — 12

Application opens: January

Application fee: $75

Average tuition: $4,010 — $20,319

School programs: small class sizes, AP/honors courses, robotics, STEAM, Spanish

After-school care: Yes, grades PreK — 8

Year established: 1976

22. North Cobb Christian School

4500 Eagle Drive

Kennesaw 30144

Phone: 770-975-0252

Website: www.ncchristian.org

Director: Todd Clingman

Accreditation: AdvancEd, ACSI

Number of teachers: 90

Grades: PreK — 12th grade

Application opens: Enrollment Jan.

Application fee: $100

Average tuition: $5,495 — $16,775

School programs: AP and honors classes, dual enrollment, annual missions/service trips for Middle and Upper Schools, foreign language, annual retreats

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1983

23. Omega Private Academy

5330 Brookstone Drive NW

Acworth 30101

Phone: 770-792-7431

Website: acworth-ga.omegalearning.com

Director: Fiona Young

Accreditation: AdvancEd

Number of teachers: 8

Grades: 2-12

Application opens: rolling

Registration: $975

Average tuition: $10,850

Year established: 2005

24. SAE School

6688 Mableton Parkway

Mableton 30126

Phone: 678-239-3200

Website: www.saeschool.org

Director: Desmond Bobbett, Principal

Accreditation: GAC, AdvancEd

Number of teachers: 50

Grades: PreK — 8th

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $98

Average tuition: $12,425 — $13,000

School programs: Project-based and content learning, Spanish, Spanish art, Physical education, Music

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 2013

25. Shiloh Hills Christian School

260 Hawkins Store Road NE

Kennesaw 30144

Phone: 770-926-7729

Website: www.shilohhills.com/school

Director: Vic Bledsoe

Accreditation: AdvancEd, ACSI, GAPSAC

Number of teachers: 26

Grades: PreK — 12th grade

Application opens: rolling

Average tuition: $4,725 — $9,200

School programs: Music, Athletics, Foreign Language, Field Trips, Fine Arts

After-school care: yes

Year established: 1980

26. St. Benedict’s Episcopal School

2160 Cooper Lake Road SE

Smyrna 30080

Phone: 678-279-4300

Website: www.stbs.org

Director: The Rev. Brian Sullivan

Accreditation: SAIS/SACS

Number of staff members: 82

Grades: Infant — 8th grade

Average tuition: $3,195 — $13,200

School programs: Spanish, summer camps, athletics

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 2008

27. St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School

1618 Ben King Road

Kennesaw 30144

Phone: 770-428-3328

Website: www.scsiena.org

Director: Sister Mary Cecilia

Accreditation: AdvancEd, SAIS

Number of staff members: 31

Grades: K-8

Average tuition: $8,225 (active Catholic), $8,860 (non-Catholic)

School programs: Athletics, Lego robotics team, fine arts, scouts, science olympiad, music, band

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 2002

28. St. Joseph Catholic School

81 Lacy Street

Marietta 30060

Phone: 770-428-3328

Website: www.stjosephschool.org

Director: Patricia Allen, Principal

Accreditation: AdvancEd

Number of teachers: 54

Grades: 430

Application opens: October 11

Application fee: $150

Average tuition: $7,330 (active Catholic), $9,530 (non-Catholic)

School programs: Spanish, robotics, drama, basketball, volleyball, art club, band, Lego club, scouts

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1953

29. Cumberland Christian Academy

Lower School Campus: 2356 Clay Road, Austell 30106

Upper School Campus: 4961 Brownsville Road, Austell 30106

Phone: 678-426-1600

Website: www.cumberlandchristian.org

Director: Eddie Fincher

Grades: PreK — 12th grade

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $75

Average tuition: $4,920 — $9,990

30. The Garden School of Marietta

4010 Canton Road

Marietta 30066

Phone: 770-765-2036

Website: www.thegardenmarietta.org

Director: Sara Walsh

Accreditation: GAC

Number of teachers and staff: 14

Grades: K-8

Application opens: rolling, due February 14

Application fee: $100

Average tuition: $10,990 for grades 1-8; varies for kindergarten

School programs: A nature immersive, child-centered education

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 2015

31. The Link School

3891 Nance Road

Acworth 30101

Phone: 404-558-9809

Website: www.thelinkschoolacworth.org

Director: Rebecca Sartain

Accreditation: GAC

Grades: Ages 6-21

Number of Teachers: 4

Application opens: Open enrollment

Application fee: $150

Average tuition: $12,400

School programs: Academics and social/life skills

After-school care: No

Year established: 2014

32. The Stonehaven School

505 Atlanta Street SE

Marietta 30060

Phone: 770-874-8885

Website: www.stonehavenschool.org

Director: Brett Edwards

Accreditation: SAIS

Number of teachers: 20

Grades: K-9th grade

Application opens: January

Application fee: $150

Average tuition: $2,300 — $11,400

School programs: Fine arts, athletics, lab, nature studies, piano

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 2004

33. The Walker School

700 Cobb Parkway North

Marietta 30062

Phone: 770-427-2689

Website: www.thewalkerschool.org

Director: Jack Hall

Accreditation: SAIS

Grades: PreK — 12

Application opens: October — February

Application fee: $85

Average tuition: $10,950 — $29,250

School programs: AP courses, internship opportunities, immersive dyslexia program (grades 1-5), athletics, fine arts, community service, study abroad opportunities

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1957

34. The Wood Acres School

1772 Johnson Ferry Road

Marietta 30062

Phone: 770-971-1880

Website: www.woodacresschool.org

Director: Judy Thigpen

Accreditation: GAC, ISA

Grades: Age 2 — 8th grade

Application opens: rolling

Application fee: $100

Average tuition: $4,800 — $13,200

School programs: Small class sizes, foreign language learning

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1969

35. Whitefield Academy

1 Whitefield Drive SE

Smyrna 30126

Phone: 678-305-3000

Website: www.whitefieldacademy.com

Director: Kevin Bracher

Accreditation: SAIS, SACS, GHSA, AAAIS

Grades: PreK — 12

Application opens: October 1

Application fee: $75

Average tuition: $11,300 — $24,950

School programs: Christian, college prep, service

After-school care: Yes

Year established: 1997

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.