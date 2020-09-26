1. Acton Academy
52 Moore Ave
Marietta 30060
Phone: 770-421-5839
Website: www.actonmarietta.org
Director: Georgette Dobkin
Accreditation: IALDS
Number of teachers: 3
Grades: K-8
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $100
Average tuition: $11,000
School programs: full day, seven days per week, secular, student-driven learning model
After-school care: No
Year established: 2017 under previous name, 2019 as Acton Academy
2. Brookwood Christian Language School
4728 Wood St
Acworth 30101
Phone: 678-401-5855
Website: www.brookwoodchristian.com
Director: Kim Wigington
Accreditation: GAC
Number of Staff members: 12
Grades: 1-12
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $25 applied to $500 enrollment fee
Average tuition: $19,500, ($14,500 for online option)
School programs: focus on language-based learning differences like dyslexia
After-school care: No (before-school care begins at 7:30 a.m.)
Year established: 2004
3. Carman Adventist School
1330 Cobb Parkway NW
Marietta 30062
Phone: 770-424-0606
Website: www.caschool.org
Director: Rebekah Helbley
Accreditation: NCPSA, INS, GAPSAC, MSA-CESS
Number of staff members: 9
Grades: PreK-8
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $100
Average tuition: $5,010
School programs: Spanish, Choir, Bell Choir, Band, Art, Student Association, Lego Robotics, Sports
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1958
4. Casa Montessori School
150 Powers Ferry Road SE
Marietta 30067
Phone: 770-973-2731
Website: www.casamontessori.com
Director: Suzanne Johnson
Accreditation: AMI, GAC
Number of teachers: 19
Grades: Toddler-6
Application opens: rolling
Average tuition: $9,822 — $12,854
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1974
5. Center Academy
3499 South Cobb Drive
Smyrna 30080
Phone: 770-333-1616
Website: www.centeracademy.com
Founder: Mack Hicks, founder
Accreditation: SACS, NIPSA, NASC
Number of teachers: 4
Grades: 4-12
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $100
Average tuition: Varies based on scholarship opportunities
School programs: ADD, ADHD, autism, College Prep
Year established: 1968
6. Cornerstone Preparatory Academy
3588 Hickory Grove Road
Acworth 30101
Phone: 770-529-7077
Website: www.cornerstoneprep.org
Director: Marsha Robbins, head of school
Accreditation: AdvancEd
Number of teachers: 60
Grades: K-12
Application deadline: Nov 30 (spring), June 20 (fall)
Application fee: $200
Average tuition: $3,900-$7,350 per year
School programs: Athletics, Fine arts, Student clubs
After-school care: No
Year established: 2004
7. Covenant Christian School
3130 Atlanta Road SE
Smyrna 30080
Phone: 770-435-1596
Website: www.ccssmyrna.org
Director: Nathan Jordan, head of school
Accreditation: SACS, AdvancEd, ACSA, ACCS
Number of teachers: 18
Grades: PreK-8
Application opens: February 1, rolling
Application fee: $50
Average tuition: $2,460 — $11,187
School programs: Classic Christian curriculum
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1975
8. Covered Bridge Montessori School
488 Hurd Road SW
Smyrna, GA 30082
Phone: 770-801-8292
Website: www.coveredbridgemontessori.com
Director: Natesha Cobb
Accreditation: GAC, American Montessori Society member School
Number of teachers: 15
Grades: 14 months — 9 years old
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $100
Average tuition: varies by age group
School programs: music, Spanish, art, physical education, Mandarin
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1981
9. Dominion Christian School
4607 Burnt Hickory Road
Marietta 30064
Phone: 770-420-2153
Website: www.dominionchristian.org
Director: David Raines, head of school
Accreditation: AdvancEd, ACSI
Number of teachers: 25
Grades: 6-12
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $120
Average tuition: $8,900 — $9,900
School programs: College Preparatory, Christian
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1997
10. East Cobb Christian School
4616 Roswell Road
Marietta 30062
Phone: 770-565-0881
Website: www.eccs.org
Director: Billy Creech, head of school
Accreditation: GAC, CSI
Grades: K-8
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $150
Average tuition: $7,236 — $10,548
School programs: Accelerated 8th grade math, five-day Charlotte Mason School, Drama Club, Code Club
After-school care: No
Year established: 1987
11. Eastside Christian School
2450 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta 30068
Phone: 770-971-2332
Website: www.eastsidechristianschool.com
Director: Tiffany Stark, head of school
Accreditation: ACSI, AdvancEd
Number of staff members: 35
Grades: K-8
Application opens: October
Application fee: $100
Average tuition: $7,300 — $11,243
School programs: Athletics, art, music, drama, STEM, Spanish, The Discovery program, progressive computer application courses
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1983
12. Faith Lutheran School
2111 Lower Roswell Rd
Marietta 30068
Phone: 770-973-8921
Website: www.faithmarietta.org
Director: Mike Wolber
Accreditation: AdvancEd, National Lutheran Schools Accreditation
Number of teachers: 20
Grades: Age 1 — 8th grade
Application opens: January (rolling admissions)
Application fee: $50
Average tuition: $8,500
School programs: Spanish, Physical Education, Music, Band, Handbells, Athletics, Robotics, Dance, Drama
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1958
13. First Baptist Christian School — Kennesaw
2958 North main Street NW
Kennesaw 30144
Phone: 770-422-3254
Website: www.fbcskennesaw.com
Director: Sue Gunderman
Accreditation: ACSI
Number of teachers: 25
Grades: Age 2 — 5th grade
Application fee: $75
Average tuition: $2,050 — $7,440
School programs: Music, Spanish, STEAM, Art, dance, Robotics League
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1969
14. Foundation for the Future
1500 Stanley Road NW
Kennesaw 30152
Phone: 770-429-4799
Website: www.foundationsschool.com
Director: Lynn McKinnon
Accreditation: AdvancEd, NAEYC, SACSCASI
Number of teachers: 40
Grades: PreK — 6th grade
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $250 — $500
School programs: STEM
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 2004
15. Gracepoint School
570 Piedmont Road
Marietta 30066
Phone: 678-709-6634
Website: www.gracepointschool.org
Director: Joy Wood
Accreditation: SAIS, GAPSEC, AdvancEd GAC
Number of teachers: 40
Grades: 1-8
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $125
Average tuition: $23,500 — $24,000
School programs: Christian school for children with dyslexia
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 2012
16. Johnson Ferry Christian Academy
955 Johnson Ferry Road
Marietta 30068
Phone: 678-784-5231
Website: www.jfca.org
Director: Nathan McCown (interim)
Accreditation: ACSI, GAC, SACS, Cognia
Number of teachers: About 50
Grades: K-12
Application opens: March 2
Application fee: $400 — $450
Average tuition: $4,700 — $5,200
School programs: Athletics, leadership opportunities, clubs
After-school care: No
Year established: 2004
17. Marietta First Baptist Church Center for Early Education
148 Church Street
Marietta 30060
Phone: 770-424-8797
Website: www.mariettafbc.org/cee
Director: Elizabeth Coan
Number of teachers: 35 Staff
Grades: Toddlers, 2s, 3s, 4s and Kinder Connection
Application opens: January 21
Application fee: Varies
Average tuition: Monthly tuition varies according to class
School programs: music, creative movement, STEM and chapel
After-school care: No
Year established: 1955
18. MDE School
1517 Johnson Ferry Road
Marietta 30060
Phone: 770-971-4633
Website: www.mdeschool.org
Director: Mindy Elkan
Accreditation: GAC
Number of teachers: 20
Grades: K-8
Application opens: rolling
Average tuition: $22,000
School programs: Education for students with language-based learning disabilities
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 2009
19. Midway Covenant Christian School
4635 Dallas Highway
Powder Springs 30127
Phone: 770-590-1866
Website: www.midwayschool.org
Director: Barbara Kline, Chancellor; Matt Ross, Principal
Accreditation: ACSI
Number of teachers: 32
Grades: PreK — 8th grade
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $175
Average tuition: $17,20 — $7,596
School programs: Junior Master Garden, bible studies, FCA, sports, drama, chorus, band, beta club
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1996
20. Mount Bethel Christian Academy
Main Campus: 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta 30068
North Campus: 2509 Post Oak Tritt Road, Marietta 30062
Phone: 770-971-0245
Website: www.mtbethelchristian.org
Director: Keith Castello (interim)
Accreditation: AdvancEd, SAIS
Number of teachers: 115
Grades:Junior K — 12
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $100 — $175
Average tuition: $11,536 — $16,885
School programs: Athletics, world languages, Bible, fine arts, STEM, honors programs, robotics, service projects, student government
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1998
21. Mount Paran Christian School
1275 Stanley Road
Kennesaw 30152
Phone: 770-578-0182
Website: www.mtparanschool.com
Director: Timothy Wiens
Accreditation: Dual accreditation SAID and AdvancEd, CESA, GISA, SACAC
Number of teachers: About 100
Grades: PreK — 12
Application opens: January
Application fee: $75
Average tuition: $4,010 — $20,319
School programs: small class sizes, AP/honors courses, robotics, STEAM, Spanish
After-school care: Yes, grades PreK — 8
Year established: 1976
22. North Cobb Christian School
4500 Eagle Drive
Kennesaw 30144
Phone: 770-975-0252
Website: www.ncchristian.org
Director: Todd Clingman
Accreditation: AdvancEd, ACSI
Number of teachers: 90
Grades: PreK — 12th grade
Application opens: Enrollment Jan.
Application fee: $100
Average tuition: $5,495 — $16,775
School programs: AP and honors classes, dual enrollment, annual missions/service trips for Middle and Upper Schools, foreign language, annual retreats
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1983
23. Omega Private Academy
5330 Brookstone Drive NW
Acworth 30101
Phone: 770-792-7431
Website: acworth-ga.omegalearning.com
Director: Fiona Young
Accreditation: AdvancEd
Number of teachers: 8
Grades: 2-12
Application opens: rolling
Registration: $975
Average tuition: $10,850
Year established: 2005
24. SAE School
6688 Mableton Parkway
Mableton 30126
Phone: 678-239-3200
Website: www.saeschool.org
Director: Desmond Bobbett, Principal
Accreditation: GAC, AdvancEd
Number of teachers: 50
Grades: PreK — 8th
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $98
Average tuition: $12,425 — $13,000
School programs: Project-based and content learning, Spanish, Spanish art, Physical education, Music
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 2013
25. Shiloh Hills Christian School
260 Hawkins Store Road NE
Kennesaw 30144
Phone: 770-926-7729
Website: www.shilohhills.com/school
Director: Vic Bledsoe
Accreditation: AdvancEd, ACSI, GAPSAC
Number of teachers: 26
Grades: PreK — 12th grade
Application opens: rolling
Average tuition: $4,725 — $9,200
School programs: Music, Athletics, Foreign Language, Field Trips, Fine Arts
After-school care: yes
Year established: 1980
26. St. Benedict’s Episcopal School
2160 Cooper Lake Road SE
Smyrna 30080
Phone: 678-279-4300
Website: www.stbs.org
Director: The Rev. Brian Sullivan
Accreditation: SAIS/SACS
Number of staff members: 82
Grades: Infant — 8th grade
Average tuition: $3,195 — $13,200
School programs: Spanish, summer camps, athletics
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 2008
27. St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School
1618 Ben King Road
Kennesaw 30144
Phone: 770-428-3328
Website: www.scsiena.org
Director: Sister Mary Cecilia
Accreditation: AdvancEd, SAIS
Number of staff members: 31
Grades: K-8
Average tuition: $8,225 (active Catholic), $8,860 (non-Catholic)
School programs: Athletics, Lego robotics team, fine arts, scouts, science olympiad, music, band
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 2002
28. St. Joseph Catholic School
81 Lacy Street
Marietta 30060
Phone: 770-428-3328
Website: www.stjosephschool.org
Director: Patricia Allen, Principal
Accreditation: AdvancEd
Number of teachers: 54
Grades: 430
Application opens: October 11
Application fee: $150
Average tuition: $7,330 (active Catholic), $9,530 (non-Catholic)
School programs: Spanish, robotics, drama, basketball, volleyball, art club, band, Lego club, scouts
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1953
29. Cumberland Christian Academy
Lower School Campus: 2356 Clay Road, Austell 30106
Upper School Campus: 4961 Brownsville Road, Austell 30106
Phone: 678-426-1600
Website: www.cumberlandchristian.org
Director: Eddie Fincher
Grades: PreK — 12th grade
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $75
Average tuition: $4,920 — $9,990
30. The Garden School of Marietta
4010 Canton Road
Marietta 30066
Phone: 770-765-2036
Website: www.thegardenmarietta.org
Director: Sara Walsh
Accreditation: GAC
Number of teachers and staff: 14
Grades: K-8
Application opens: rolling, due February 14
Application fee: $100
Average tuition: $10,990 for grades 1-8; varies for kindergarten
School programs: A nature immersive, child-centered education
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 2015
31. The Link School
3891 Nance Road
Acworth 30101
Phone: 404-558-9809
Website: www.thelinkschoolacworth.org
Director: Rebecca Sartain
Accreditation: GAC
Grades: Ages 6-21
Number of Teachers: 4
Application opens: Open enrollment
Application fee: $150
Average tuition: $12,400
School programs: Academics and social/life skills
After-school care: No
Year established: 2014
32. The Stonehaven School
505 Atlanta Street SE
Marietta 30060
Phone: 770-874-8885
Website: www.stonehavenschool.org
Director: Brett Edwards
Accreditation: SAIS
Number of teachers: 20
Grades: K-9th grade
Application opens: January
Application fee: $150
Average tuition: $2,300 — $11,400
School programs: Fine arts, athletics, lab, nature studies, piano
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 2004
33. The Walker School
700 Cobb Parkway North
Marietta 30062
Phone: 770-427-2689
Website: www.thewalkerschool.org
Director: Jack Hall
Accreditation: SAIS
Grades: PreK — 12
Application opens: October — February
Application fee: $85
Average tuition: $10,950 — $29,250
School programs: AP courses, internship opportunities, immersive dyslexia program (grades 1-5), athletics, fine arts, community service, study abroad opportunities
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1957
34. The Wood Acres School
1772 Johnson Ferry Road
Marietta 30062
Phone: 770-971-1880
Website: www.woodacresschool.org
Director: Judy Thigpen
Accreditation: GAC, ISA
Grades: Age 2 — 8th grade
Application opens: rolling
Application fee: $100
Average tuition: $4,800 — $13,200
School programs: Small class sizes, foreign language learning
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1969
35. Whitefield Academy
1 Whitefield Drive SE
Smyrna 30126
Phone: 678-305-3000
Website: www.whitefieldacademy.com
Director: Kevin Bracher
Accreditation: SAIS, SACS, GHSA, AAAIS
Grades: PreK — 12
Application opens: October 1
Application fee: $75
Average tuition: $11,300 — $24,950
School programs: Christian, college prep, service
After-school care: Yes
Year established: 1997
