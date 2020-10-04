Powder Springs got its start with prospectors who came to lands that were part of the Cherokee Nation, when gold was discovered in the area in the 1820s.
The settlers found small amounts of gold in mines at Lost Mountain and near Brownsville Road, as well seven mineral water springs. Because of the springs, which were said to have therapeutic qualities and drew visitors to the town, it was called Springsville when it was incorporated in 1838.
The area was also nicknamed "Gunpowder Springs" because minerals in the springs turn the surrounding soil black, like gunpowder. In 1859, the city changed its name to Powder Springs.
The city’s growth accelerated when the Seaboard Coastline railway was built through the city — the railway eventually became the Silver Comet Trail, a 61.5-mile long paved trail that connects Smyrna to the Georgia-Alabama state line.
Powder Springs’ historic downtown is home to specialty shops, events and festivals, the Seven Springs Museum, City Hall’s campus, the Ford Center campus, Powder Springs Park, the historic cemetery, the Towne Square, the Southern Quilt Trail and the city trails that connect to the popular Silver Comet.
Powder Springs operates under a mayor-city council-manager form of government. The mayor is elected at large for a four-year term. Three City Council members are elected to four-year terms from each of the city’s three wards and two are elected at large.
Powder Springs City Hall
4484 Marietta St., Powder Springs 30127
770-943-1666, www.cityofpowdersprings.org
City Council meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month in the council chambers at City Hall.
Al Thurman, Mayor
770-943-1666
Henry Lust
Ward 1
Doris Dawkins
Ward 2
Nancy Farmer
Ward 3
Patrick Bordelon
Post 1 — At Large
Patricia Wisdom
Post 2 — At Large
Tony Bailey
Chief of Police
770-943-1616
Powder Springs
Police Department
1114 Richard D. Sailors Parkway
Powder Springs 30127
770-943-1616
Fire Station 6
5075 Hiram Lithia Springs Road
Powder Springs, 30127
Fire Station 23
3470 New Macland Road
Powder Springs, 30127
Places of Interest: Historic Downtown, The Seven Springs Museum, The Cobb County BMX track at Wild Horse Creek Park, The Silver Comet Trail.
Annual Events: National Day of Prayer, May; Live on the Lawn, June-August; July 4 Celebration, July; Powder Springs Business Expo and Christmas on the Lawn, December.
A Bit of History: Powder Springs was once called Gunpowder Springs because the minerals in the springs gave the ground around the springs a gunpowder appearance. The area used to be part of the Cherokee Nation. Gold was discovered in 1828, and the Native Americans were forced to leave the area on the Trail of Tears.
Famous Residents: A.W. Young was second baseman for the Atlanta Black Crackers and vice president of the Cobb County branch of the NAACP. Lionel Watts was selected for the All-League Baseball Team for the Georgia Cracker League. Johnny Hill is remembered for his .338 batting average that led the Atlanta Crackers to win the Dixie Series in 1938. Lauretta Hannon published a memoir titled: “The Cracker Queen: A Memoir of a Jagged, Joyful Life” and was a humorist and commentator on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered.” Actress Robyn Elaine Lively is known for her roles in “Teen Witch,” “Karate Kid III,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” “Twin Peaks” and “Saving Grace.”
What’s New: Powder Springs leaders are working to revitalize the city's downtown, and encourage more commercial growth and recreational opportunities in town.
In 2019, city officials broke ground on a new $3.7 million downtown park, with new trails connecting to the Silver Comet and the Lucille and Wild Horse trails, a splash pad, an amphitheater and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.