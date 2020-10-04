Georgia Highlands College

2-year and 4-year degrees

Marietta location:

1100 South Marietta Parkway

Marietta, GA 30060

678-872-8501

Fortis College

2-year, for profit

2140 S Cobb Drive

Smyrna, GA 30080

770-980-0002

Lincoln College of Technology

2-year, private

2359 Windy Hill Road

770-226-0020

Reformed Theological

Seminary

3-year, private

1580 Terrell Mill Road

Marietta, GA 30067

770-952-8884

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.