Georgia Highlands College
2-year and 4-year degrees
Marietta location:
1100 South Marietta Parkway
Marietta, GA 30060
678-872-8501
Fortis College
2-year, for profit
2140 S Cobb Drive
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-980-0002
Lincoln College of Technology
2-year, private
2359 Windy Hill Road
770-226-0020
Reformed Theological
Seminary
3-year, private
1580 Terrell Mill Road
Marietta, GA 30067
770-952-8884
