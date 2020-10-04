A new superintendent has taken over the top leadership role at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
Patrick Gamman, a public lands veteran with nearly three decades of experience in park service, started in August as the next superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
“I am honored to join such an exceptional team,” Gamman said. “From a shared history of the sacrifices made during the Civil War to the natural beauty that draws in a wide variety of recreationists, Kennesaw has so much to offer. I look forward to working closely with NPS staff, partners and friends to create new opportunities to share and preserve this unique cultural and natural landscape.”
Karen Cucurullo, the NPS South Atlantic-Gulf acting regional director who announced Gamman’s selection to the superintendent role, said Gamman has the experience to lead Kennesaw’s NPS lands.
“Patrick has the knowledge, skills and discernment needed to help preserve Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park’s critical resources while also broadening its stories and visitor base,” Cucurullo said. “His background in economic development, recreational tourism, historic interpretation and stakeholder engagement will serve the park and neighboring communities well.”
Gamman launched his park service experience in 1990 as a volunteer at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota. Since then, he has worked in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park, North Carolina’s Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Texas’ Padre Island National Seashore and other public lands. In his most recent NPS role, Gamman served as the superintendent of John Day Fossil Beds National Monument in his home state of Oregon, a position he held since 2018.
Gamman’s public lands experience is not limited to the National Park Service. As a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, he worked to create jobs at Biak-na-Bato National Park in the Philippines.
Gamman holds a degree in geology from the University of Oregon. His wife Jo Anne, also works for the NPS.
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is a 2,965 acre National Battlefield that preserves a Civil War battleground of the Atlanta Campaign. The park has 17.3 miles of trails, including a one-mile hike from the visitor center to the Kennesaw Mountain summit.
