Norman Black, a Marietta resident and poll worker in training, leaves the main Cobb elections office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.

COUNTY GOVERNMENT

SERVICE CENTERS

There are two service centers available where residents can do the the following:

• Business apps & payments

• Property Tax Payments

• Property Tax Exemptions

• Water System bill payments

• Transit ticket sales

• Vehicle Tag Renewals

• Tax Assessor reporting forms

East Cobb Service Center

4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

Tag Offices: Monday — Friday

8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

South Cobb Service Center

4700 Austell Road, Austell

770-499-4494

Business Offices: Monday — Friday

8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Tag Offices: Monday — Friday

8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Certain offices within the Service Center may have varying hours of operation

GEORGIA DRIVER’S LICENSE

New residents should obtain a Georgia’s driver’s license within 30 days of establishing residency.

Cobb County Locations:

Marietta

1605 County Services Pkwy

Marietta, GA 30008

Hours: Tues.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon

Kennesaw-Acworth

3690 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

Hours: Tues.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon

What to bring:

• An original or certified document to prove who you are such as a Birth Certificate or Passport

• Social Security Card

• Two documents showing your residential address such as a Bank Statement or Utility Bill

• If you have had a name change, then you’ll also need to bring a document to prove that, such as a Marriage License

More information: www.dds.ga.gov or 678-413-8400

GOVERNMENT

To reach voter registration eligibility residents must be:

• A United States citizen

• A legal resident of a Georgia county

• At least 17½ years old.

• You must be 18 years old before or on Election Day

Cobb Board of Elections Main Office

736 Whitlock Ave., Suite 400

Marietta, GA 30064

Mon.-Fri.: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: Call Cobb Elections at

770-528-2581 or visit

www.cobbelections.org

TAX COMMISSIONER

The Tax Commissioner’s Office is established by the Georgia Constitution. It is responsible for every phase of collecting and disbursing ad valorem property taxes. There are two divisions: Property Tax Division and Motor Vehicle Division.

Cobb County

Tax Commissioner

736 Whitlock Avenue NW

Marietta 30064

(770) 528-8600

Hours: Mon.–Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

REGISTERING YOUR VEHICLE

East Cobb Govt. Service Center

4400 Lower Roswell Road

Marietta 30068

North Cobb Canton Road

shopping center

2932 Canton Road NE, Suite 300

Marietta 30066

South Cobb Govt. Center

4700 Austell Road

Austell 30106

West Cobb County Fire Station #28

3858 Kemp Ridge Road

Acworth 30101

All offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Self service, 24/7 tag offices are available at the South Cobb Government Service Center and at 3240 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.

PROPERTY TAXES

The Property Tax division bills, collects, and distributes ad valorem property taxes. It is responsible for auditing, accounting, disbursing and reporting of collections, processing homestead exemption applications and levying on property. Taxes are mailed by Aug. 15 and payment is due by Oct. 15. If a bill is not received by Aug. 30, a copy can be obtained at www.cobbtax.org.

Cobb County Tax Commissioner

736 Whitlock Avenue

Marietta 30064

770-528-8600

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Cobb Government Center

4400 Lower Roswell Road

Marietta 30068-4233

South Cobb Government Center

4700 Austell Road

Austell 30106-2004

Residents can go to these offices to pay taxes, file for exemptions and basic motor vehicle transactions.

Hours of operation:

Processing hours for property tax and exemptions: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Processing for motor vehicles:

9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

UTILITIES

Water

Cobb County Water System

660 South Cobb Drive SE

Marietta 30060

770-419-6200, 770-419-6224 (Fax)

www.cobbwater.org

Gas

A complete list of all gas providers is located at www.psc.state.ga.us under the Natural Gas/Approved Natural Gas Marketers provider.

Electric

Cobb EMC 770-429-2100

Georgia Power 888-660-5890

Greystone Power 770-942-6576

Marietta Power 770-794-5150

Acworth Power 770-917-8903

TRASH AND RECYCLING

Garbage Collection

(unincorporated Cobb County)

Advanced Disposal 678-495-0058

American Disposal 678-720-0500

Community Waste Disposal

770-382-0736

Custom Disposal Services

770-977-2788

Cycle Works Sanitation 770-592-1515

The Dumpster Company

678-867-7777

Hugh’s Garbage Service

770-529-9330

Plum Crazy Disposal 678-994-6269

Pro Disposal 770-608-8469

Quality Sanitation Service

770-944-7769

Smith’s Sanitation 770-941-2498

Waste Industries 770-577-3545

Waste Management 877-793-1559

West Cobb Sanitation 770-499-1279

Garbage Collection

Inside the City of:

Acworth 770-917-8903

Austell 770-944-4325

Kennesaw 770-421-8582

Marietta 770-794-5595

Powder Springs 770-943-8010

Smyrna 678-631-5438

RECYCLING

Cobb County encourages its residents to recycle. Many of the municipalities offer curbside pickup of recyclables for city residents. If you live in unincorporated Cobb, you’ll need to contract with your garbage hauler for curbside recycling.

Recycling Facilities

• WestRock Recycling

Recycling Center

1775 County Services Parkway SW

Marietta, GA 30008

• Advanced Disposal Services (ADS) Transfer Station

1897 County Services Parkway SW

Marietta, GA 30008

Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Sat. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• TAG Grinding Services, Inc.

vegetative waste recovery center

2150 County Services Parkway SW

Fri. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information:

Keep Cobb Beautiful

770- 528-1135

Keep Marietta Beautiful

770-794-5606

Keep Smyrna Beautiful

770- 431-2863

SCHOOL ENROLLMENT

Cobb County Board of Education

514 Glover Street, Marietta, GA

770-426-3300

Website: www.cobb.k12.ga.us

Required enrollment documents:

• Proof of residency

• Certified birth certificate from your state department of vital statistics

• Immunization records on Georgia state forms

• Vision, hearing and dental screening records from a family physician or local health clinic.

Marietta City School Enrollment

250 Howard St., Marietta 30060

770-422-3500

Website: www.marietta-city.org

Required enrollment documents:

• Birth Certificate

• Custody Documentation

• Hearing, Dental, Vision and Nutrition

Screening Certificate

• Certificate of Immunization

• Proof of Residency

Immunizations:

Contact the Cobb & Douglas Public Health at 770-514-2300

Website: www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org

IMPORTANT NUMBERS

South Cobb Service Center

4700 Austell Road, Austell

770-499-4494

Cobb Motor Vehicle Department

Main office:

2932 Canton Road, Marietta, 30066

770-528-8600

Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(6 p.m. on Tues.)

Cobb Board of Elections and Registration

736 Whitlock Ave. Suite 400

Marietta, 30064

770-528-2581

Cobb Animal Services

1060 Al Bishop Dr., Marietta, 30008

770-499-4136

Cobb Tax Assessor’s Office

736 Whitlock Avenue #400

Marietta, 30064

770-528-3100

Cobb County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs

1792 County Services Parkway SW

Marietta, 30008

770-528-8800

Cobb County Department of Transportation

1890 County Services Parkway SW

Marietta, GA 30008

770-528-1600

Cobb County Police Department Headquarters

Chief Tim Cox

140 North Marietta Parkway NE

770-499-3900

Cobb Fire Department

Chief William Johnson

1595 County Services Parkway

Marietta, 30008

770-528-8000

Cobb Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff Neil Warren

185 Roswell St., Marietta 30060

770-499-4600

Cobb County Permit Office

1150 Powder Springs Street

Marietta, 30064

770-528-2060

Hours: Mon.–Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Business Licenses Office

1150 Powder Springs Street

Marietta, 30064

770-528-8410

Hours: Mon.–Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DO NOT CALL REGISTRY

The Do Not Call Registry accepts registrations from both cellphones and land lines. To register by telephone, call 1-888-382-1222.

You must call from the phone number that you want to register. To register online (donotcall. gov), you will have to respond to a confirmation email.

POLICE, FIRE DEPARTMENTS

Acworth:

Acworth Police Department

4440 Acworth Industrial Drive

Acworth 30101, 770-974-1232

Chief of Police: Wayne Dennard

770-974-1232

wdennard@acworth.org

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Station 11

4550 Cowan Road, Acworth 30101

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Station 28

3858 Kemp Ridge Rd, Acworth, 30101

Austell:

Austell Police Department

2721 Joe Jerkins Boulevard

Austell 30106

770-944-4331

Chief of Police: Bob Starrett

rstarrett@austell.org

Austell Fire Department

5300 Austell Powder Springs Rd SW

Austell 30106

770-944-4333

Fire Chief: Brandon Merritt

bmerritt@austellga.gov

Kennesaw:

Kennesaw Police Department

2539 J O Stephenson Avenue

Kennesaw 30144

770-422-2505, 770-429-4537 (fax)

Chief of Police: Bill Westenberger

wwestenberger@kennesaw-ga.gov

Marietta:

Marietta Police Department

240 Lemon Street, Marietta 30060

770-794-5300, 770-794-5305 (Fax)

Chief of Police: Dan Flynn

dflynn@mariettaga.gov

Marietta Fire Department

112 Haynes St., Marietta 30060

770-794-5450

Fire Chief: Tim Milligan

tmillig2@mariettaga.gov

Powder Springs:

Powder Springs Police Department

1114 Richard D. Sailors Parkway

P.O. Box 46

Powder Springs 30127

770-434-6666

Chief of Police: Tony Bailey

tbailey@cityofpowdersprings.org

Smyrna:

Smyrna Police Department

2646 Atlanta Road

Smyrna 30080

770-434-9481

Acting Chief of Police: Robert Harvey

Smyrna Fire Department

2620 Atlanta Road

Smyrna 30080

770-434-6667

Fire Chief: Roy Acree

