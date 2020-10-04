COUNTY GOVERNMENT
SERVICE CENTERS
There are two service centers available where residents can do the the following:
• Business apps & payments
• Property Tax Payments
• Property Tax Exemptions
• Water System bill payments
• Transit ticket sales
• Vehicle Tag Renewals
• Tax Assessor reporting forms
East Cobb Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
Tag Offices: Monday — Friday
8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
South Cobb Service Center
4700 Austell Road, Austell
770-499-4494
Business Offices: Monday — Friday
8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Tag Offices: Monday — Friday
8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Certain offices within the Service Center may have varying hours of operation
GEORGIA DRIVER’S LICENSE
New residents should obtain a Georgia’s driver’s license within 30 days of establishing residency.
Cobb County Locations:
Marietta
1605 County Services Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30008
Hours: Tues.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon
Kennesaw-Acworth
3690 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Hours: Tues.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon
What to bring:
• An original or certified document to prove who you are such as a Birth Certificate or Passport
• Social Security Card
• Two documents showing your residential address such as a Bank Statement or Utility Bill
• If you have had a name change, then you’ll also need to bring a document to prove that, such as a Marriage License
More information: www.dds.ga.gov or 678-413-8400
GOVERNMENT
To reach voter registration eligibility residents must be:
• A United States citizen
• A legal resident of a Georgia county
• At least 17½ years old.
• You must be 18 years old before or on Election Day
Cobb Board of Elections Main Office
736 Whitlock Ave., Suite 400
Marietta, GA 30064
Mon.-Fri.: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More info: Call Cobb Elections at
770-528-2581 or visit
TAX COMMISSIONER
The Tax Commissioner’s Office is established by the Georgia Constitution. It is responsible for every phase of collecting and disbursing ad valorem property taxes. There are two divisions: Property Tax Division and Motor Vehicle Division.
Cobb County
Tax Commissioner
736 Whitlock Avenue NW
Marietta 30064
(770) 528-8600
Hours: Mon.–Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
REGISTERING YOUR VEHICLE
East Cobb Govt. Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta 30068
North Cobb Canton Road
shopping center
2932 Canton Road NE, Suite 300
Marietta 30066
South Cobb Govt. Center
4700 Austell Road
Austell 30106
West Cobb County Fire Station #28
3858 Kemp Ridge Road
Acworth 30101
All offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Self service, 24/7 tag offices are available at the South Cobb Government Service Center and at 3240 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.
PROPERTY TAXES
The Property Tax division bills, collects, and distributes ad valorem property taxes. It is responsible for auditing, accounting, disbursing and reporting of collections, processing homestead exemption applications and levying on property. Taxes are mailed by Aug. 15 and payment is due by Oct. 15. If a bill is not received by Aug. 30, a copy can be obtained at www.cobbtax.org.
Cobb County Tax Commissioner
736 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta 30064
770-528-8600
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Cobb Government Center
4400 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta 30068-4233
South Cobb Government Center
4700 Austell Road
Austell 30106-2004
Residents can go to these offices to pay taxes, file for exemptions and basic motor vehicle transactions.
Hours of operation:
Processing hours for property tax and exemptions: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Processing for motor vehicles:
9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
UTILITIES
Water
Cobb County Water System
660 South Cobb Drive SE
Marietta 30060
770-419-6200, 770-419-6224 (Fax)
Gas
A complete list of all gas providers is located at www.psc.state.ga.us under the Natural Gas/Approved Natural Gas Marketers provider.
Electric
Cobb EMC 770-429-2100
Georgia Power 888-660-5890
Greystone Power 770-942-6576
Marietta Power 770-794-5150
Acworth Power 770-917-8903
TRASH AND RECYCLING
Garbage Collection
(unincorporated Cobb County)
Advanced Disposal 678-495-0058
American Disposal 678-720-0500
Community Waste Disposal
770-382-0736
Custom Disposal Services
770-977-2788
Cycle Works Sanitation 770-592-1515
The Dumpster Company
678-867-7777
Hugh’s Garbage Service
770-529-9330
Plum Crazy Disposal 678-994-6269
Pro Disposal 770-608-8469
Quality Sanitation Service
770-944-7769
Smith’s Sanitation 770-941-2498
Waste Industries 770-577-3545
Waste Management 877-793-1559
West Cobb Sanitation 770-499-1279
Garbage Collection
Inside the City of:
Acworth 770-917-8903
Austell 770-944-4325
Kennesaw 770-421-8582
Marietta 770-794-5595
Powder Springs 770-943-8010
Smyrna 678-631-5438
RECYCLING
Cobb County encourages its residents to recycle. Many of the municipalities offer curbside pickup of recyclables for city residents. If you live in unincorporated Cobb, you’ll need to contract with your garbage hauler for curbside recycling.
Recycling Facilities
• WestRock Recycling
Recycling Center
1775 County Services Parkway SW
Marietta, GA 30008
• Advanced Disposal Services (ADS) Transfer Station
1897 County Services Parkway SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
Sat. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• TAG Grinding Services, Inc.
vegetative waste recovery center
2150 County Services Parkway SW
Fri. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sat. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information:
Keep Cobb Beautiful
770- 528-1135
Keep Marietta Beautiful
770-794-5606
Keep Smyrna Beautiful
770- 431-2863
SCHOOL ENROLLMENT
Cobb County Board of Education
514 Glover Street, Marietta, GA
770-426-3300
Website: www.cobb.k12.ga.us
Required enrollment documents:
• Proof of residency
• Certified birth certificate from your state department of vital statistics
• Immunization records on Georgia state forms
• Vision, hearing and dental screening records from a family physician or local health clinic.
Marietta City School Enrollment
250 Howard St., Marietta 30060
770-422-3500
Website: www.marietta-city.org
Required enrollment documents:
• Birth Certificate
• Custody Documentation
• Hearing, Dental, Vision and Nutrition
Screening Certificate
• Certificate of Immunization
• Proof of Residency
Immunizations:
Contact the Cobb & Douglas Public Health at 770-514-2300
Website: www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
South Cobb Service Center
4700 Austell Road, Austell
770-499-4494
Cobb Motor Vehicle Department
Main office:
2932 Canton Road, Marietta, 30066
770-528-8600
Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(6 p.m. on Tues.)
Cobb Board of Elections and Registration
736 Whitlock Ave. Suite 400
Marietta, 30064
770-528-2581
Cobb Animal Services
1060 Al Bishop Dr., Marietta, 30008
770-499-4136
Cobb Tax Assessor’s Office
736 Whitlock Avenue #400
Marietta, 30064
770-528-3100
Cobb County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs
1792 County Services Parkway SW
Marietta, 30008
770-528-8800
Cobb County Department of Transportation
1890 County Services Parkway SW
Marietta, GA 30008
770-528-1600
Cobb County Police Department Headquarters
Chief Tim Cox
140 North Marietta Parkway NE
770-499-3900
Cobb Fire Department
Chief William Johnson
1595 County Services Parkway
Marietta, 30008
770-528-8000
Cobb Sheriff’s Department
Sheriff Neil Warren
185 Roswell St., Marietta 30060
770-499-4600
Cobb County Permit Office
1150 Powder Springs Street
Marietta, 30064
770-528-2060
Hours: Mon.–Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Business Licenses Office
1150 Powder Springs Street
Marietta, 30064
770-528-8410
Hours: Mon.–Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DO NOT CALL REGISTRY
The Do Not Call Registry accepts registrations from both cellphones and land lines. To register by telephone, call 1-888-382-1222.
You must call from the phone number that you want to register. To register online (donotcall. gov), you will have to respond to a confirmation email.
POLICE, FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Acworth:
Acworth Police Department
4440 Acworth Industrial Drive
Acworth 30101, 770-974-1232
Chief of Police: Wayne Dennard
770-974-1232
Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Station 11
4550 Cowan Road, Acworth 30101
Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Station 28
3858 Kemp Ridge Rd, Acworth, 30101
Austell:
Austell Police Department
2721 Joe Jerkins Boulevard
Austell 30106
770-944-4331
Chief of Police: Bob Starrett
Austell Fire Department
5300 Austell Powder Springs Rd SW
Austell 30106
770-944-4333
Fire Chief: Brandon Merritt
Kennesaw:
Kennesaw Police Department
2539 J O Stephenson Avenue
Kennesaw 30144
770-422-2505, 770-429-4537 (fax)
Chief of Police: Bill Westenberger
Marietta:
Marietta Police Department
240 Lemon Street, Marietta 30060
770-794-5300, 770-794-5305 (Fax)
Chief of Police: Dan Flynn
Marietta Fire Department
112 Haynes St., Marietta 30060
770-794-5450
Fire Chief: Tim Milligan
Powder Springs:
Powder Springs Police Department
1114 Richard D. Sailors Parkway
P.O. Box 46
Powder Springs 30127
770-434-6666
Chief of Police: Tony Bailey
Smyrna:
Smyrna Police Department
2646 Atlanta Road
Smyrna 30080
770-434-9481
Acting Chief of Police: Robert Harvey
Smyrna Fire Department
2620 Atlanta Road
Smyrna 30080
770-434-6667
Fire Chief: Roy Acree
