Staff reports
Once upon a time, Cobb was simply a suburban bedroom community, according to Marietta-based real estate attorney Kevin Moore. But it has since become an employment center in its own right, a fact reflected in the county’s changing development patterns.
The pandemic has likely affected those patterns, Moore said, potentially turbocharging the move away from standalone retail but putting the brakes on growth in office space.
Bruce Ailion, former head of the Cobb Association of Realtors, agrees. Online shopping is convenient, he said; even more so during a pandemic in which people are urged to stay home.
“It’s so much easier for me to just go online and say, ‘deliver it to me,’” he said. “Now I have a Ring (doorbell), I don’t even have to go to the front door to see who’s there!.”
As such, standalone retail centers have been struggling, Moore said. But they have options.
“I do stand amazed at how resourceful the development community and retail and commercial community can be as they seek to reinvent themselves in different ways,” he said, predicting success for those willing to transition to a mix of uses.
One of the largest mixed-use projects slated for Cobb County will be Eastpark Village in downtown Kennesaw. Mayor Derek Easterling said construction is set to begin at the end of 2020 on that 68-acre, $240 million project, which will include 900 residential homes including townhomes, senior-restricted condos, market rate luxury multi-family homes and senior-restricted cottages as well as restaurants, office space, retail shops and an outdoor market project.
Industrial and net-lease properties are also doing very well, Ailion said.
“As soon as you put it on the market, they sell,” he said of industrial properties. As for net-lease properties — those small, standalone properties frequently occupied by bank branches, fast food locations and the like — “those are just on fire.”
Early in the year, Moore said it’s a safe bet that more office buildings will come to Cobb. That has changed since the beginning of the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit that sector particularly hard,” he said. “Likewise, it’s hit the hotel/tourism ind. paretic. hard. … Neither of those sectors are dead and have no chance of recovering, I think those sectors will just have to look to how they can best manage once we reach a point when the pandemic is over.”
