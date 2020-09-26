By Shannon Ballew
Marietta, Cobb’s county seat, is continuing to grow and change as it celebrates a rich history and traditions.
The city has a population of over 60,000 residents, making it Cobb’s largest community.
At the heart of the town is Marietta Square, featuring historic buildings as well as some of the most popular retailers and restaurants. The Square includes Glover Park, which is 1.35 acres and has a three-tier fountain, gazebo and playground. Glover Park is home to city festivals, a free concert series and many other events.
Early settlers lived in the area near the Cherokee town of Kennesaw as early as 1824, though the city wasn’t incorporated until 1834, according to the Marietta Museum of History. Marietta was most likely named after Mary Cobb, the wife of U.S. Sen. Thomas Willis Cobb, for whom the county was named after.
When the Western and Atlantic Railroad project started, Marietta was originally selected as a hub along the rail line. The base was later moved to the area that eventually became Atlanta, but Marietta still saw economic growth from the railroad. The town was prosperous when the Civil War started in 1861.
In the summer of 1864, Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s troops moved in and occupied Marietta, and troops pillaged and ravaged the town daily for months. That November, the town was set on fire in Sherman’s March to the Sea.
During World War II, Marietta became known for the Bell Bomber military aircraft manufacturing plant that opened there and started new economic growth for the town.
After the war, the plant closed and was reopened as Lockheed Georgia, which became Lockheed Martin. Lockheed was Georgia’s largest employer in the 1950s and 1960s.
As the county seat, Marietta is home to many of Cobb County’s government offices, including the Cobb County Superior Court and the Board of Commissioners office. City Hall is governed by the mayor and a seven-member council. A city manager heads the city’s operations.
Marietta government
City Hall is at 205 Lawrence St
Marietta, 30060, 770-794-5506
City Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the council chambers of City Hall.
Steve Tumlin
Mayor
770-795-5501
Cheryl Richardson
Ward 1
770-794-5526
Griffin L. Chalfant
Ward 2
770-351-7035
Johnny Walker
Ward 3
770-794-5526
G.A. (Andy) Morris
Ward 4
770-527-2785
Reginald “Reggie” Copeland
Ward 5
770-794-5526
Michelle Cooper Kelly
Ward 6
770-794-5526
Joseph Goldstein
Ward 7
770-794-5526
Marietta Police Department
240 Lemon St.
Marietta, GA 30060
770-794-5300
Daniel Flynn
Police Chief
Fire Department
112 Haynes St.
Marietta, GA 30060
770-794-5450
Tim Milligan
Fire Chief
Places of Interest: The Earl Smith Strand Theatre; Red Hare Brewing Company; Marietta Square; Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Marietta National Cemetery; Marietta Confederate Cemetery; Gone with the Wind Museum; Marietta Museum of History; Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art
Annual Events: Art Walk, April – October; Glover Park Concert Series, April- September; Taste of Marietta, April; May-retta Daze Arts & Crafts Festival, May; The Fourth in the Park, Annual Parade & Fireworks, July; Art in the Park, Labor Day Weekend; Marietta StreetFest, September; Harvest Square Arts & Crafts Festival, October; Scarecrows on the Square, October; Chalktoberfest, Chalk & Beer Festival, October; Marietta Square Holiday Open House & Candlelight Shopping, November-December; Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour, December; Santa on the Square, December; Marietta Square Artists Market, April- November.
Famous Residents: Joanne Woodward is an Academy Award-winning actress who was married to Paul Newman. Travis Tritt is an American country music singer. Alton Brown is a television personality, celebrity chef and author. Newt Gingrich, the 58th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and 2012 presidential candidate lived in Marietta while he was a representative for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Alan Ball is a writer and producer for popular television shows including “Here and Now,” “True Blood,” and “Six Feet Under.”
A bit of history: Marietta Square is built on land that was donated by the city’s first mayor, John H. Glover, in 1852.
The city was home to the Georgia Military Institute’s first superintendent, Col. Arnoldus V. Brumby. Marietta Square was burned in 1864 at the beginning of Sherman’s March to the Sea.
What’s New In Marietta: After over a year of construction, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital opened its new emergency department. The $126 million, 263,000-square-foot emergency department has the capacity to serve 220,000 patients each year and is connected to the main campus via a bridge over Church Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.