Ryan Kolakowski
Marietta residents and members of historic preservation groups applauded Superintendent Grant Rivera’s 2019 announcement that the Lemon Street Grammar School building will not be demolished.
Prior to school integration in the 1960s, Marietta’s Black student population attended Lemon Street Grammar School before matriculating to Lemon Street High School. The high school building was razed in 1967, and the grammar school building, closed in 1972, has been used for storage.
Rivera announced plans in 2019 to construct a replica Lemon Street High School as the school district’s new central office on the former high school campus at 353 Lemon Street. The proposal also called for a new board room, community space and museum at the Lemon Street Grammar School site, along with possible improvements to the Marietta Performance Learning Center next door to the proposed office.
The replica Lemon Street High School will still be built at 353 Lemon Street under the district’s new plans. In June 2019, Rivera announced the replica high school will house the new board meeting room, community space and museum.
Rivera said the district will renovate and restore the Lemon Street Grammar School for use as the new Marietta Performance Learning Center, a program designed to help students graduate on time.
In May 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, Rivera announced that construction on the future central office building on the old Lemon Street High School campus would be delayed by tax revenue shortfalls.
District officials say architectural planning for the central office building will continue, as will renovations to the grammar school, which is slated to include classrooms for the new Performance Learning Center and alternative programs.
Erin Franklin, the district’s chief financial officer, said the district wants building fund money, as well as money from other funds that have been built up using excess revenues collected over a period of years, to be available to complete priority projects and to provide a cushion during these hard times.
“I know there’s going to be a big dip. We’re just not sure how big a dip and how long it will stay down,” Franklin said. “So, yes, we want to make sure we have plenty of cash available to complete our projects that we’ve already committed to, and on the instructional side … we’re trying to insulate the schools as much as possible. There’s going to be reductions everywhere — everybody’s going to feel it — but we want to make sure that we can do what we need to do for the schools.”
In June 2020, the Marietta school board approved a $3.5 million renovation of the Lemon Street Grammar School. Renovations are expected to conclude by January 2021.
The school board approved a builder for the central office in September, and the district’s original expectation was for the project to be complete by August 2021. There is no set date for the central office project to be complete.
In June 2019, Rivera said after careful study and conversations with architects and historic preservation groups, including Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society and Kennesaw State University’s Department of Museums, Archives and Rare Books, he decided the grammar school could be renovated rather than leveled and rebuilt.
“We have always known, due to its unique history, that the building was worth saving,” Rivera said. “The question was whether we could afford to save the building while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
Rivera noted that the grammar school will return to its original use of educating Marietta’s students.
“We intend to utilize the existing 16,000 square feet to establish 12 to 14 classrooms, (a) cafeteria and staff offices,” Rivera said. “Classrooms will include 21st century technology equipped with interactive panels, student Chromebooks and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) resources.”
The grammar school building will also house a small exhibit telling the story of the building, Rivera said. The museum, located across the street in the new central offices, will explore the history of Marietta City Schools from 1892 to the present, including the days of segregation.
