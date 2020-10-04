Grant Rivera

Superintendent

grivera@marietta.city.k12.ga.us

770-422-3500 ext. 7253

Alan Levine

Ward 1

alevine@marietta.city.k12.ga.us

770-870-4994

Jason Waters

Ward 2

jason@jasonwater.org

404-403-8787

Randy Weiner

Ward 3

whatapane@bellsouth.net

770-427-7323

Allison Gruehn

Ward 4, Chair

mcsward4@gmail.com

770-422-0363

Angela Orange

Ward 5, Vice-chair

aorange@marietta.city.k12.ga.us

646-438-1201

Kerry Minervini

Ward 6

minervinimcsward6@gmail.com

770-530-0882

Irene Berens

Ward 7

irene.berens@gmail.com

770-428-2710

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.