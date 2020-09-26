The city of Kennesaw, which shares its name with the mountain at its southern border, is Cobb's third largest town, after Marietta and Smyrna.
The community started with small towns that were established when the Western and Atlantic Railroad laid 20 miles of track stretching from Terminus (Atlanta) to Cartersville by 1846. The worker shanties led to the area being called "Big Shanty."
During the Civil War, it became a training camp for Confederate soldiers because of its accessibility to the railroad and fresh water.
A famous event in the city's history is the Great Locomotive Chase, in which James Andrews and a group of Union raiders commandeered The General in Big Shanty in 1862. William Fuller, the conductor, chased down the train in another locomotive, recovering it north of Ringgold.
After it fell to Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s troops in 1864, Kennesaw became a supply base, hospital and headquarters for the Union. The area was on its way to recovery when it was incorporated as Kennesaw in 1887.
The city is also well known for its gun law. In 1982, city officials unanimously passed a law requiring every head of household to own a firearm and ammunition, but police do not enforce this law and there are no consequences for residents who do not own a gun.
The city is governed by the mayor and five-member council. It has a population of about 34,000.
Kennesaw City Hall
2529 J O Stephenson Ave
Kennesaw, GA
770-424-8274
City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month in the council chambers of City Hall.
Derek Easterling
Mayor
770-424-8274
James “Doc” Eaton
Council Post 1
404-496-2565
Tracey Viars
Council Post 2
404-822-8589
Pat Ferris
Council Post 3
404-599-5761
Chris Henderson
Council Post 4
404-599-6189
David Blinkhorn
Council Post 5
404-599-6185
Kennesaw Police Department
2539 J O Stephenson Ave
Kennesaw, GA 30144
770-422-2505
Bill Westenberger
Chief of Police
770-422-2505
Fire Station 8
2380 Cobb Parkway
Kennesaw, 30152
Fire Station 18
1160 Mars Hill Rd
Kennesaw, 30144
Fire Station 24
3540 Paul Samuel Rd
Kennesaw 30144
Fire Station 26
3862 Cherokee St
Kennesaw 30144
Places of Interest: The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, downtown’s Depot Park. Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw Skatepark, and the Smith-Gilbert Gardens on Pine Mountain Road, a 16-acre botanical garden which includes the Hiram Butler house, a historic home which dates back to the 1880s.
A Bit of History: In the Great Locomotive Chase during the Civil War, Union raiders led by James Andrews hijacked a train and rode it north toward Chattanooga with Confederates pursuing. Some of the raiders were the first to be awarded the Medal of Honor by the US Congress for their actions. As a civilian, Andrews was not eligible. Today, the locomotive General is on display at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, a Smithsonian affiliate, located in Kennesaw.
Annual Events:
Trains! Trains! Trains!, January; Big Shanty Arts and Crafts Festival, April, May; Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K Series, May - October; Civil War History Day, June; Salute to America, July; Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival, August; Taste of Kennesaw, November; A Day with Santa, December; All Aboard for Holiday Fun, December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.