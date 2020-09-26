The city of Kennesaw, which shares its name with the mountain at its southern border, is Cobb's third largest town, after Marietta and Smyrna.

The community started with small towns that were established when the Western and Atlantic Railroad laid 20 miles of track stretching from Terminus (Atlanta) to Cartersville by 1846. The worker shanties led to the area being called "Big Shanty." 

During the Civil War, it became a training camp for Confederate soldiers because of its accessibility to the railroad and fresh water.

A famous event in the city's history is the Great Locomotive Chase, in which James Andrews and a group of Union raiders commandeered The General in Big Shanty in 1862. William Fuller, the conductor, chased down the train in another locomotive, recovering it north of Ringgold.

After it fell to Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s troops in 1864, Kennesaw became a supply base, hospital and headquarters for the Union. The area was on its way to recovery when it was incorporated as Kennesaw in 1887.

The city is also well known for its gun law. In 1982, city officials unanimously passed a law requiring every head of household to own a firearm and ammunition, but police do not enforce this law and there are no consequences for residents who do not own a gun.

The city is governed by the mayor and five-member council. It has a population of about 34,000.

Kennesaw City Hall

2529 J O Stephenson Ave

Kennesaw, GA

770-424-8274

City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month in the council chambers of City Hall.

Derek Easterling

Mayor

770-424-8274

desterling@kennesaw-ga.gov

James “Doc” Eaton

Council Post 1

404-496-2565

jeaton@kennesaw-ga.gov

Tracey Viars

Council Post 2

404-822-8589

tviars@kennesaw-ga.gov

Pat Ferris

Council Post 3

404-599-5761

pferris@kennesaw-ga.gov

Chris Henderson

Council Post 4

404-599-6189

chenderson@kennesaw-ga.gov

David Blinkhorn

Council Post 5

404-599-6185

dblinkhorn@kennesaw-ga.gov

Kennesaw Police Department

2539 J O Stephenson Ave

Kennesaw, GA 30144

770-422-2505

Bill Westenberger

Chief of Police

770-422-2505

wwestenberger@kennesaw-ga.gov

Fire Station 8

2380 Cobb Parkway

Kennesaw, 30152

Fire Station 18

1160 Mars Hill Rd

Kennesaw, 30144

Fire Station 24

3540 Paul Samuel Rd

Kennesaw 30144

Fire Station 26

3862 Cherokee St

Kennesaw 30144

Places of Interest: The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, downtown’s Depot Park. Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw Skatepark, and the Smith-Gilbert Gardens on Pine Mountain Road, a 16-acre botanical garden which includes the Hiram Butler house, a historic home which dates back to the 1880s.

A Bit of History: In the Great Locomotive Chase during the Civil War, Union raiders led by James Andrews hijacked a train and rode it north toward Chattanooga with Confederates pursuing. Some of the raiders were the first to be awarded the Medal of Honor by the US Congress for their actions. As a civilian, Andrews was not eligible. Today, the locomotive General is on display at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, a Smithsonian affiliate, located in Kennesaw.

Annual Events: 

Trains! Trains! Trains!, January; Big Shanty Arts and Crafts Festival, April, May; Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K Series, May - October; Civil War History Day, June; Salute to America, July; Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival, August; Taste of Kennesaw, November; A Day with Santa, December; All Aboard for Holiday Fun, December.

