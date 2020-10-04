By Ryan Kolakowski
More college students are turning to Kennesaw State University to further their education.
Nearly 41,000 students enrolled at the university this fall, an 8% increase over 2019 and the largest enrollment in school history.
The student body of 40,900 includes 8,100 new students in the class of 2024, the largest freshman class enrolled in bachelor’s degree programs in the state of Georgia. The university’s freshman class is 25% larger than the 2019 freshman class, and that group was 30% larger than the freshman class of 2018.
KSU President Pamela Whitten credited the rising enrollment to the university’s programs and the dedication of the faculty.
“The rising enrollment is a reflection of the quality programs, opportunities for engaged learning, and the dedication of our faculty and staff who work every day to ensure the success of students,” Whitten said. “Given the current challenges and uncertainty, it is especially gratifying to see that our students and their families are prioritizing college education.”
The KSU Journey Honors College, the nursing program, the Michael J. Coles College of Business and the science and technology programs on the Marietta campus have seen gains in enrollment this fall. The honors college grew by 7%, and the college of business enrollment grew by about 4%. Enrollment at the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering grew by 5% compared to 2019, and enrollment at the College of Computing and Software Engineering grew by 11%.
The KSU nursing program, bolstered by a nearly $9 million gift from Wellstar Health System, saw a 41% increase in the number of entering freshmen seeking to study nursing compared to 2019. The university is looking to double its nursing program enrollment by 2025.
Enrollment in KSU’s graduate programs has increased by about nearly 13% over last year.
Whitten said several of these KSU programs are attracting top students to the university.
“Our honors and graduate programs continue to attract the best and brightest from all over, and the programs in Marietta attract top students in the STEM fields,” Whitten said. “And with KSU’s nursing program benefiting from Wellstar’s generosity, you can bet our graduates will be ready to address critical health needs for our communities in the future.”
