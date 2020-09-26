Staff reports

Wellstar Health System hospitals

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

677 Church St., Marietta

Emergency Department address: 115 Cherry St., Marietta

www.wellstar.org

The full-service, acute care hospital recently opened a new 263,000-square-foot emergency department. Wellstar Kennestone is also a Level II trauma center featuring an open-heart surgery program, women’s center, oncology center, and other medical specialties.

Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital

2540 Windy Hill Road, Marietta

www.wellstar.org

Long-term acute care facility with a sleep center, outpatient services, ambulatory surgery and other specialized services.

Wellstar Cobb Hospital

3950 Austell Road SW, Austell

www.wellstar.org

A full-service, acute care hospital and Level III trauma center offering children’s emergency services, comprehensive oncology programs, cardiology, neurosurgery, and a burn care center.

Wellstar health parks

Wellstar Acworth Health Park

4550 Cobb Parkway N, Acworth

www.wellstar.org

Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The facility offers a wide array of outpatient and physician services from urgent care, family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN), pediatrics, imaging, laboratory services, physical therapy, cardiac diagnostics, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, retail pharmacy and a variety of other medical specialties.

Wellstar East Cobb Health Park

3747 Roswell Road, Marietta

www.wellstar.org

Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The facility offers a wide array of outpatient and physician services from urgent care, family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN), pediatrics, imaging, laboratory services, physical therapy, cardiac diagnostics, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, retail pharmacy and a variety of other medical specialties.

Wellstar Vinings Health Park

4441 S. Atlanta Road, Smyrna

www.wellstar.org

Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The facility offers a wide array of outpatient and physician services from urgent care, family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN), pediatrics, imaging, laboratory services, physical therapy, cardiac diagnostics, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, retail pharmacy and a variety of other medical specialties.

Wellstar pediatrics

Wellstar Pediatric Center

1180 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw

www.wellstar.org

Patients will benefit from care provided by certified pediatricians, nurses, and trained staff. Pediatric specialties available include cardiology, urology, orthopedics, neurology, and pediatric occupational, speech, and physical therapies. A variety of pediatric imaging services are also available, including MRI, low-dose radiation CT scan, ultrasound, X-ray, electroencephalogram (EEG), outreach lab, and after-hours care.

Wellstar Medical Group and Primary Care

Visit www.wellstar.org/locations or call 470-956-STAR to find a Wellstar physician near you.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Town Center

Outpatient Care Center

605 Big Shanty Road NW, Kennesaw

www.choa.org

Focusing on care for children, includes audiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, general surgery, nephrology, occupational therapy, orthopedics and sports medicine, orthotics and prosthetics, otolaryngology (ENT), physical therapy, pulmonology, rheumatology, sleep, speech-language pathology, sports physical therapy.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Town Center

625 Big Shanty Road NW, Kennesaw

www.choa.org

Focusing on care for children, includes urgent care, laboratory and radiology services.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Ivy Walk

1675 Cumberland Parkway Suite 305, Smyrna

www.choa.org

Children’s at Ivy Walk is a service of Scottish Rite hospital specializing in sports physical therapy for children and teens.

Wellstar urgent care

Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Urgent Care provides treatment for routine conditions such as sore throat, stomach pains, and more. Patients two-years-old through adulthood can be treated for a full range of conditions from minor needs to higher acuity issues.

Urgent Care In Marietta — Sandy Plains Road

3600 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

www.wellstar.org

Urgent Care in Marietta — Delk Road

2890 Delk Road, Marietta

www.wellstar.org

Urgent Care in Marietta — Kennestone

818 Church St. NE, Suite 100, Marietta

www.wellstar.org

Urgent Care in Kennesaw

3805 Cherokee St., Kennesaw

www.wellstar.org

Urgent Care In Smyrna

4480 North Cooper Lake Road SE, Suite 100, Smryna

www.wellstar.org

Northside Hospital

Acworth Imaging

4791 South Main Street, Suite 140

Acworth 30101

678-701-6868

East Cobb Imaging

4800 Olde Towne Parkway, Suite 100

Marietta 30068

770-973-9702

Galleria Imaging

3200 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Suite 120,

Atlanta 30339

770-933-1963

Marble Mill Imaging

121 Marble Mill Road, Suite 001,

Marietta 30060

770-794-6700

Marietta Imaging

780 Canton Road NE, Suite 230,

Marietta 30060

770-792-1234

Georgia Cancer Specialists Cobb

1668 Mulkey Road Suite 164,

Austell 30106

770-948-3233

Georgia Cancer Specialists Kennestone

790 Church St. Suite 335,

Marietta 30060

770-590-8311

Kaiser Permanente

Cumberland Medical Center

2525 Cumberland Parkway SE

Atlanta 30339

404-635-0966

TownPark Comprehensive Medical Center

750 TownPark Lane NW

Kennesaw 30144

404-365-0966

West Cobb Center

3640 Tramore Pointe Parkway

Austell 30106

404-365-0966

More urgent care

American Family Care Marietta

3481 Ernest W Barrett Parkway Southwest

Marietta 30064

678-726-5245

Concentra Urgent Care — Marietta

220 N Cobb Parkway, Ste 400

Marietta 30062

770-424-7125

Mableton Urgent Care

4855 Floyd Rd. SW, Suite 104

Mableton 30126

770-485-3458

Northside Family Medicine & Urgent Care

of East Cobb

4800 Old Towne Parkway, Suite 150-A

Marietta 30068

770-509-1025

Peachtree Immediate Care — Acworth

3540 North Cobb Parkway

Acworth 30101

770-974-3911

Peachtree Immediate Care — Austell

1850 East West Connector

Austell 30106

770-988-5824

Peachtree Immediate Care-Kennesaw

2481 George Busbee Parkkway

Kennesaw 30144

770-423-0000

Peachtree Immediate Care — Mableton

1025 Veterans Memorial Highway, Suite 720

Mableton 30126

770-732-0720

Summit Urgent Care — Marietta

3120 Johnson Ferry Rd

Marietta 30062

770-835-4147

