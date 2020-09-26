Staff reports
Wellstar Health System hospitals
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
677 Church St., Marietta
Emergency Department address: 115 Cherry St., Marietta
The full-service, acute care hospital recently opened a new 263,000-square-foot emergency department. Wellstar Kennestone is also a Level II trauma center featuring an open-heart surgery program, women’s center, oncology center, and other medical specialties.
Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital
2540 Windy Hill Road, Marietta
Long-term acute care facility with a sleep center, outpatient services, ambulatory surgery and other specialized services.
Wellstar Cobb Hospital
3950 Austell Road SW, Austell
A full-service, acute care hospital and Level III trauma center offering children’s emergency services, comprehensive oncology programs, cardiology, neurosurgery, and a burn care center.
Wellstar health parks
Wellstar Acworth Health Park
4550 Cobb Parkway N, Acworth
Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The facility offers a wide array of outpatient and physician services from urgent care, family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN), pediatrics, imaging, laboratory services, physical therapy, cardiac diagnostics, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, retail pharmacy and a variety of other medical specialties.
Wellstar East Cobb Health Park
3747 Roswell Road, Marietta
Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The facility offers a wide array of outpatient and physician services from urgent care, family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN), pediatrics, imaging, laboratory services, physical therapy, cardiac diagnostics, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, retail pharmacy and a variety of other medical specialties.
Wellstar Vinings Health Park
4441 S. Atlanta Road, Smyrna
Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The facility offers a wide array of outpatient and physician services from urgent care, family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN), pediatrics, imaging, laboratory services, physical therapy, cardiac diagnostics, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, retail pharmacy and a variety of other medical specialties.
Wellstar pediatrics
Wellstar Pediatric Center
1180 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw
Patients will benefit from care provided by certified pediatricians, nurses, and trained staff. Pediatric specialties available include cardiology, urology, orthopedics, neurology, and pediatric occupational, speech, and physical therapies. A variety of pediatric imaging services are also available, including MRI, low-dose radiation CT scan, ultrasound, X-ray, electroencephalogram (EEG), outreach lab, and after-hours care.
Wellstar Medical Group and Primary Care
Visit www.wellstar.org/locations or call 470-956-STAR to find a Wellstar physician near you.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Town Center
Outpatient Care Center
605 Big Shanty Road NW, Kennesaw
Focusing on care for children, includes audiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, general surgery, nephrology, occupational therapy, orthopedics and sports medicine, orthotics and prosthetics, otolaryngology (ENT), physical therapy, pulmonology, rheumatology, sleep, speech-language pathology, sports physical therapy.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Town Center
625 Big Shanty Road NW, Kennesaw
Focusing on care for children, includes urgent care, laboratory and radiology services.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Ivy Walk
1675 Cumberland Parkway Suite 305, Smyrna
Children’s at Ivy Walk is a service of Scottish Rite hospital specializing in sports physical therapy for children and teens.
Wellstar urgent care
Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Urgent Care provides treatment for routine conditions such as sore throat, stomach pains, and more. Patients two-years-old through adulthood can be treated for a full range of conditions from minor needs to higher acuity issues.
Urgent Care In Marietta — Sandy Plains Road
3600 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
Urgent Care in Marietta — Delk Road
2890 Delk Road, Marietta
Urgent Care in Marietta — Kennestone
818 Church St. NE, Suite 100, Marietta
Urgent Care in Kennesaw
3805 Cherokee St., Kennesaw
Urgent Care In Smyrna
4480 North Cooper Lake Road SE, Suite 100, Smryna
Northside Hospital
Acworth Imaging
4791 South Main Street, Suite 140
Acworth 30101
678-701-6868
East Cobb Imaging
4800 Olde Towne Parkway, Suite 100
Marietta 30068
770-973-9702
Galleria Imaging
3200 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Suite 120,
Atlanta 30339
770-933-1963
Marble Mill Imaging
121 Marble Mill Road, Suite 001,
Marietta 30060
770-794-6700
Marietta Imaging
780 Canton Road NE, Suite 230,
Marietta 30060
770-792-1234
Georgia Cancer Specialists Cobb
1668 Mulkey Road Suite 164,
Austell 30106
770-948-3233
Georgia Cancer Specialists Kennestone
790 Church St. Suite 335,
Marietta 30060
770-590-8311
Kaiser Permanente
Cumberland Medical Center
2525 Cumberland Parkway SE
Atlanta 30339
404-635-0966
TownPark Comprehensive Medical Center
750 TownPark Lane NW
Kennesaw 30144
404-365-0966
West Cobb Center
3640 Tramore Pointe Parkway
Austell 30106
404-365-0966
More urgent care
American Family Care Marietta
3481 Ernest W Barrett Parkway Southwest
Marietta 30064
678-726-5245
Concentra Urgent Care — Marietta
220 N Cobb Parkway, Ste 400
Marietta 30062
770-424-7125
Mableton Urgent Care
4855 Floyd Rd. SW, Suite 104
Mableton 30126
770-485-3458
Northside Family Medicine & Urgent Care
of East Cobb
4800 Old Towne Parkway, Suite 150-A
Marietta 30068
770-509-1025
Peachtree Immediate Care — Acworth
3540 North Cobb Parkway
Acworth 30101
770-974-3911
Peachtree Immediate Care — Austell
1850 East West Connector
Austell 30106
770-988-5824
Peachtree Immediate Care-Kennesaw
2481 George Busbee Parkkway
Kennesaw 30144
770-423-0000
Peachtree Immediate Care — Mableton
1025 Veterans Memorial Highway, Suite 720
Mableton 30126
770-732-0720
Summit Urgent Care — Marietta
3120 Johnson Ferry Rd
Marietta 30062
770-835-4147
