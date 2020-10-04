By Aleks Gilbert
Several years ago, Lisa Cupid was invited to speak before a cluster of home-schooled children.
At the event, parents gave their children certificates of completion, a kind of diploma. One big, boot-wearing, tattooed father handed a diploma to his daughter and addressed her with such pride, it changed the way Cupid, then a new member of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, would educate her own children.
“We thought it was such an odd thing,” Cupid said of home schooling. But that father’s admiration for his daughter “was just so palpable. It almost moved me to tears … I was touched by that, like, who gets that excited about their children learning something? That made me think: maybe there’s something more to it.”
FLEXIBILITY
Cupid’s children — Noah, 10, and Nehemiah, 11 — learn in a hybrid arrangement, in which part of their instruction is done at home and another part is done at a school offering courses a la carte, college style. (Those classes went virtual at the start of the school year due to the coronavirus.)
In addition to the usual courses, such as math and English, they have taken business, robotics, and Black history courses through the school and are several years into Mandarin.
It’s not cheap. The supplemental courses cost about $600 per month, said Cupid’s husband Craig, an intellectual property attorney. (By comparison, 21st Century Academy, a private school they had briefly sent their children to years ago, cost about $1,800 per month, he said.)
Craig Cupid has taken on some teaching responsibilities while working from home due to the pandemic.
“Craig and I, we have autonomy,” Cupid said. “We have demanding roles. But we have autonomy in our roles where we can kind of set our work to a schedule that allows us to get our work done, versus being told, ‘You have to clock in at this time, clock out at that time.’”
Before the pandemic, however, Cupid split some of the load with family, tutors and others.
“We had people come and help clean the house,” she said. “We put a team around us to make it work. So even though home schooling can be essentially free … it became expensive because we knew we needed a village to make it work.”
WHAT TO KNOW
There are several things families should know before they commit to home schooling, Cupid said.
First among them: it’s hard.
The first year “everything was hands on,” Cupid said. Relearning long-forgotten math lessons so she could then teach them to her children was one obstacle. The emotional toll was another.
“You’re learning how to treat your child with patience, with kindness, with compassion, with understanding,” she said. “And that takes time.”
Craig Cupid was worried about what his sons might lose by being home-schooled.
“In the beginning (I wondered), ‘Are they going to miss something, are they going to get behind, are they not going to be ready for the world because they didn’t go through traditional school?’” he said. But those fears have not come to pass.
Noah and Nehemiah are self-directed and learning more advanced topics than the average 10- and 11-year-olds, the Cupids said. More importantly, it’s been a bonding experience.
“I think it gave us an opportunity to not only learn about how they learn, but learn who are these people that we gave birth to, who are in our homes,” Cupid said. “Like what are their personalities? What are their interests?”
