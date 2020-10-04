By Aleks Gilbert
They call it “Hercules Country,” and it’s no wonder why.
Lockheed Martin is one of the county’s largest employers, with some 4,700 employees working out of its Marietta location at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
According to the site’s general manager, Rod McLean, more than half of them are dedicated to the design and construction of the C-130J, also known as the Hercules.
The C-130J Super Hercules is a multi-purpose aircraft capable of carrying up to 23 tons of cargo. It can travel over 3,000 miles and operate even off of remote dirt landing strips, according to Lockheed. Variants of C-130Js are used for purposes including transporting troops and combat equipment, aerial and ground refueling, search and rescue, special operations, aerial firefighting and flying hospitals.
And it doesn’t look like the site’s focus on the Hercules will change any time soon.
This year, the U.S. Air Force awarded Lockheed Martin a contract that could be worth up to $15 billion for C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.
The contract does not specify how many aircraft will be purchased, but it is for “C-130J development, integration, retrofit and production activities for all C-130J variants,” per a Department of Defense announcement. The contract also includes support for Air Force-facilitated foreign military sales contracts.
“It’s not a contract that provides $15 billion directly or outright to Lockheed Martin; rather, it is an authorization of funds up to $15 billion to support U.S. Air Force C-130J acquisition/support and C-130J Foreign Military Sales contracts facilitated by the U.S. Air Force,” Lockheed spokesperson Stephanie Stinn told the MDJ in July.
The aerospace company has many of its Marietta employees working on other aircraft, however.
About 550 employees work directly or support Lockheed’s F-35 Center Wing Assembly production and stealth coating application lines and the Low Speed Wind Tunnel, according to McLean. Other employees support the company’s F-22 fleet or work for other Lockheed programs such as the secretive Skunk Works team or corporate affairs. The Marietta site also features the Hercules Training Center, a military and commercial flight training program.
Like other businesses in the county, Lockheed has been impacted by the coronavirus.
“I would say about two-thirds of our employees have been and are coming into the plant to support work obligations on a daily basis since the pandemic began,” McLean said. “The other third of our team have been able to telework since early March.”
Lockheed has also continued its tradition of modeling positive corporate citizenship in the Marietta community.
In June, it donated $450,000 to Grady Healthy System to beef up its testing for the coronavirus. In August, another $50,000 went to the Cobb Community Foundation to support coronavirus relief efforts.
But the most important donation may have been the one Lockheed made just before the coronavirus began its rapid spread in Georgia.
In February, Lockheed gave Marietta City Schools’ Lockheed Martin Elementary $170,000 to establish a 1,100-square-foot “innovation lab.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.